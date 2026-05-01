GT Vs RCB, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 42 – Check Result

Gujarat Titans' Jason Holder celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jitesh Sharma during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Gujarat Titans' Jason Holder celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jitesh Sharma during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki