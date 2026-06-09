India A Vs Sri Lanka A, 1st ODI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Scores 14 Runs On His IND-A Debut

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Outlook Sports Desk
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The 15-year-old hit three fours in his short innings off 12 balls, before he was dismissed by Mohamed Shiraz in the fourth over

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dismissed for 14 runs. Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored mere 14 runs on his India A debut

  • The southpaw hit three fours in his short stay at the crease

  • Sooryavanshi is part of the India squad for the England and Ireland series

India's cricket prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi managed to get only 14 runs on his India A debut on Tuesday against Sri Lanka A in the opening match of the tri-nation series in Dambulla.

The 15-year-old hit three fours in his short innings off 12 balls, before he was dismissed by Mohamed Shiraz in the fourth over.

This is Sooryavanshi's debut series in India colours before embarking for the England and Ireland series. The teenager garnered global attention in IPL 2025 when he hammered 101 for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans, becoming the youngest-ever centurion in men's T20 cricket.

He backed that up with an eventful IPL 2026 wherein he amassed 776 runs a strike rate of 237.30, as he led the Royals to the playoffs. The performances with the bat earned him a call-up to the Indian team for the Ireland and England as well as a spot in the squad for the Asian Games.

The 15-year-old left-handed batter will have more eyeballs after his selection for the tri-series that also includes Afghanistan A in Dambulla. Sooryavanshi has another opportunity to show the world his potential.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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