India A Vs Sri Lanka A, 1st ODI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Scores 14 Runs On His IND-A Debut

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored mere 14 runs on his India A debut
The southpaw hit three fours in his short stay at the crease
Sooryavanshi is part of the India squad for the England and Ireland series
India's cricket prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi managed to get only 14 runs on his India A debut on Tuesday against Sri Lanka A in the opening match of the tri-nation series in Dambulla.
The 15-year-old hit three fours in his short innings off 12 balls, before he was dismissed by Mohamed Shiraz in the fourth over.
This is Sooryavanshi's debut series in India colours before embarking for the England and Ireland series. The teenager garnered global attention in IPL 2025 when he hammered 101 for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans, becoming the youngest-ever centurion in men's T20 cricket.
He backed that up with an eventful IPL 2026 wherein he amassed 776 runs a strike rate of 237.30, as he led the Royals to the playoffs. The performances with the bat earned him a call-up to the Indian team for the Ireland and England as well as a spot in the squad for the Asian Games.
The 15-year-old left-handed batter will have more eyeballs after his selection for the tri-series that also includes Afghanistan A in Dambulla. Sooryavanshi has another opportunity to show the world his potential.