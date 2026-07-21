Jacob Bethell Withdraws From The Hundred With Knee Injury

England all-rounder Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of the Men's Hundred 2026 after sustaining a right knee injury during the final ODI against India at Lord's.
The 22-year-old, retained by Birmingham Phoenix for GBP 340,000, was also appointed captain for the upcoming season.
Bethell rose to global prominence after his stunning 105 off 48 balls against India in the T20 World Cup semi-final, nearly pulling off a remarkable chase
England's budding star, Jacob Bethell, who took the world by storm with his sensational 105 off 48 balls to pull off a nearly impossible chase in the T20 World Cup semi-final against India, has been ruled out of the Men's Hundred 2026 with a right knee injury.
Bethell played for the Birmingham Phoenix last year in the Hundred and was retained for a handsome GBP 340,000 ahead of the maiden player auction. He was also named the captain by the franchise ahead of this season.
The 22-year-old all-rounder got injured during the final ODI between India and England at Lord's, which resulted in his ouster from the hundred-ball tournament.
Even in the last international match Bethell played, he played a magnificent 91-run knock to forge a staggering 192-run opening stand with Ben Duckett and castled the dangerous Rohit Sharma at 138, who was slowly looking threatening for the hosts.