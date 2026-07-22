US-Iran War Costs $37.5 Billion; 18 US Troops Killed So Far

The hearing highlighted the rising cost of a conflict that has stretched the Pentagon's military budget, increased pressure on Congress to approve fresh defence spending and left American forces facing sustained attacks across the Middle East. According to Reuters, Democrats have stepped up attacks on the Trump administration by linking the unpopular war with affordability concerns, while both Democrats and Republicans have criticised the White House for failing to keep Congress informed about its strategy. AP reported that although the conflict has largely been fought through missiles, drones and air strikes rather than ground combat, it has continued to claim the lives of US service members stationed across the region.