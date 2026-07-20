First child born to a sitting US Vice President in more than 150 years

Alec Neel Vance joins siblings Ewan (9), Vivek (6), and Mirabel (4)
Historic milestone: first child born to a sitting Vice President since the 1800s
Couple thanked medical teams at Walter Reed and White House Medical Unit
Vice President J.D. Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance announced on Sunday, July 19, 2026, the birth of their fourth child, a baby boy named Alec Neel Vance.
The child was born on Sunday morning at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland. According to the family’s statement, Usha Vance and the newborn are happy and healthy, and the couple’s older children, Ewan, aged 9; Vivek, aged 6; and Mirabel, aged 4, are overjoyed to meet their little brother.
The Vance family posted the announcement on social media in a joint statement signed by both parents. “We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning. Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother,” the statement said.
They thanked the military doctors and staff at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and the White House Medical Unit for their care. The White House also offered congratulations on the news.
This birth marks the first time in more than 150 years that a child has been born to a sitting U.S. Vice President. The previous instances occurred in the 1800s, including during the terms of Schuyler Colfax in 1870 and John C. Calhoun in 1829.