JD Vance Reveals What Made Usha Vance Want Baby Number Four

Conversely, earlier, Vance had presented a varying account of this matter. In a public remark about Usha’s pregnancy, he recalled the time when he had decided to run for the vice president. He said that he had asked for a fourth baby at the time but Usha had given him two options instead; “you can either become the vice president or you can have another baby.” He rejoiced that he got both because he was ‘persuasive’.