Tears and Politics Intertwine At Charlie Kirk’s Funeral

The service, attended by Trump, Vance, Musk, and other MAGA figures, blended grief with political rhetoric, hailing Kirk as a martyr for conservatism and faith.

Ainnie Arif
Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
US President Donald Trump and Erika Kirk
US President Donald Trump and Erika Kirk | Photo: John Locher
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Erika Kirk addressed mourners at her husband’s Arizona memorial by publicly forgiving his assassin, framing it as an act of Christian faith.

  • Prosecutors charged 21-year-old Tyler Robinson with capital murder, citing text messages that revealed resentment toward Kirk’s rhetoric.

Amid sombre music, loud applause and pyrotechnics, Erika Kirk walked onto the stage to address thousands present to attend Charlie Kirk’s public memorial in Arizona on Sunday. Dressed in white, she spoke differently from the first time she spoke out after Charlie’s death. 

 "You have no idea the fire that you ignited within this wife, the cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry,” she had said, her words thick with resolution.

However, at the September 21 memorial, she stood behind the lectern and said she forgives her late husband’s assassin.

“My husband, he wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life,” she said “That man, that young man – I forgive him. I forgive him because it was what Christ did, and it is what Charlie would do.”

The stadium rose in applause. 

Hundreds gathered on Sunday evening to honour Charlie’s passing, with placards that read: ‘This is our turning point,’ taking note of Charlie’s nonprofit Turning Point USA, an organisation advocating conservative politics across high school, college and university campuses.

Related Content
Related Content

At the memorial service, President Donald Trump said Charlie is “a martyr now for America’s freedom,” acknowledging his contribution in the 2024 electoral victory for the returning President. 

The service was attended by high-profile individuals, including the country’s Vice President J.D. Vance and those integral to the Make America Great Again movement. It also marked a memorable reunion between Trump and his former billionaire friend Elon Musk — who sat beside each other, months after exchanging fiery posts on social media. 

“I know I speak for everyone here today when I say that none of us will ever forget Charlie. And neither now will history,” said Trump.

No Namastey from Kirk - Rod Lamkey; Jr.
The ‘Martyrdom’ of Charlie Kirk: How Culture Wars Erode Democracy

BY Pottepaka Sandeep Kumar

Those who spoke took note of Charlie’s conservative beliefs, from politics to support for heteronormative families. “We’ve got it from here,” said Vance in the memory of Charlie.

The memorial was replete with political and religious rhetoric, with Vance declaring that Charlie is a “martyr for the Christian faith.” The funeral service was also attended by the deputy White House chief of staff, Stephen Miller, who said: “To those trying to incite violence against us, those trying to foment hatred against us, what do you have? You have nothing.”

One of the most striking photos from the event include one of the President hugging the political widow, Erika, who has now taken over Turning Point’s leader."

She said: “I’ll be honest. I told our lawyer, I want the government to decide this. I do not want that man’s blood on my ledger.

“Because when I get to heaven, and Jesus is like, ‘Uh, [an] eye for an eye? Is that how we do it?’ And that keeps me from being in heaven, from being with Charlie?”

Prosecutors stated that Charlie Kirk was killed by a gunman, Tyler Robinson. He was caught after a dragnet investigation, and is now charged with capital murder and may face the death penalty if convicted. Although authorities have not disclosed a clear motive, prosecutors said Robinson’s text messages suggested he was fed up with Charlie’s “hatred.”

Charlie, 31, was a staunch advocate of the First Amendment, which states that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

People attending Charlie Kirks Funeral
People attending Charlie Kirk's Funeral | Photo: John Locher
info_icon

In the wake of far-right activist Charlie’s assassination, dozens of people across the United States have faced termination, suspension, or disciplinary action over social media posts about Charlie and his death, as employers and public officials clamp down on remarks considered “inappropriate.”

“Call them out, and hell, call their employer,” Vance had said. “We don’t believe in political violence, but we do believe in civility.”

On his show, Kimmel remarked: “The MAGA gang (is) desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

Kimmel went on to criticise Trump’s response — the former president had described Charlie as “like a son” — saying: “This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he calls a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish.”

Trump described Kirk as a “patriot” who dedicated his life to defending American values and warned that the United States was facing an escalating wave of political violence. - X.com
Trump Blames ‘Radical Left’ For Charlie Kirk’s Murder, Promises Action

BY Outlook News Desk

Charlie’s assassination has sparked widespread questions about free speech, gun rights and polarized society that runs deep enough for political violence to happen at 2:23 p.m at a college in Utah. Just before a single shot echoed through the premises of the educational institution where Charlie was holding a talk, he was asked, “Do you know how many mass shooters there have been in America over the last 10 years?”

“Counting or not counting gang violence?” he had responded.

Over 10 days later at his funeral service, people filled the 63,400-seat State Farm Stadium to capacity, with tight security and  bullet-proof glass shielding the speakers. They dressed in red, white and blue, as organizers suggested.

US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump speaking at the public funeral | Photo: Ross D. Franklin
info_icon
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. 'India vs Pakistan Not A Rivalry': Suryakumar Yadav Says There's No Contest

  2. Ireland Vs England: Campher's Stunning One-Handed Catch Leaves Buttler Befuddled

  3. India Vs Pakistan: Stats Highlights From Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash

  4. IND Vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma Found Out 'Only Way To Give Medicine' To Pakistan

  5. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup T20: Suryakumar Yadav Backs Jasprit Bumrah, Says ‘He’s Not a Robot’

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  2. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  3. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  5. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Fierce Encounter Erupts In Jammu And Kashmir’s Kishtwar

  2. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  3. The Left Can Play A Vital Role If It Stays Rooted In People’s Struggles

  4. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  5. Day In Pics: September 21, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. How Discord Helped Revolutionise Nepal

  2. The New Faces of Power: Who Are the Five Contenders Voted by Gen Z for Nepal’s Interim PM?

  3. Nepal's Interim Government Forms Probe Panel To Investigate Gen Z Protest Deaths

  4. Israeli Army Claims To Use ‘Unprecedented Force’ In Gaza City

  5. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

Latest Stories

  1. Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

  2. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  3. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  4. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  5. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  6. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  7. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn