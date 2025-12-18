Falling Funds And Employment Not Guaranteed: What Government Data Reveals About MGNREGS

Opposition MPs protest over the MGNREGA issue at the Parliament premises New Delhi, Dec 16 (ANI): Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, along with other opposition MPs, holds a protest over the MGNREGA issue at Parliament premises during the ongoing Winter Session, in New Delhi on Tuesday. New Delhi Delhi India Photo: IMAGO / ANI News

