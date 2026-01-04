Rural Development Minister Alleges Corruption Under MGNREGA, Defends VB-G RAM G

He said the new scheme would ensure 125 days of employment, better protect workers’ interests and receive a Rs 1.51 lakh crore allocation in the next financial year.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
VB G RAM G, MNREGA, NREGA, rural employment
Opposition MPs protest over the MGNREGA being replaced by the VB-G RAM-G bill at the Parliament premises. Photo: IMAGO / ANI News
Summary
  • Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused the Congress of spreading misinformation on VB-G RAM G and claimed MGNREGA had become “synonymous with corruption”.

  • The Congress has announced a nationwide ‘MGNREGA Bachao Sangram’ against the Act, which has replaced MGNREGA after being passed by Parliament and receiving presidential assent.

Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday alleged that corruption was rampant under MGNREGA and accused the Congress of spreading misinformation about the VB-G RAM G scheme.

Addressing a press conference, Chouhan criticised the Congress for its planned campaign against the VB-G RAM G scheme and questioned why Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was absent from the Lok Sabha during the debate on the issue.

"Congress has announced a 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram'. It is actually a save corruption campaign," he said.

"MGNREGA had become synonymous with corruption. Under social audits done by gram sabhas, there were more than 10, 51,000 complaints. Same work was repeated, work was done by machine, money was siphoned in the name of cleaning canals, roads. Thirty percent workers were above 60," he charged.

"Over Rs 8,48,000 crore has been given under the Modi government while over Rs 2 lakh crore was given during UPA. Were permanent assets created? Could the money be used for development?" he said.

"Congress is factory of lies. Now they're saying workers won't get work," he alleged, adding that the interests of workers would be better protected under the VB-G RAM G scheme.

Chouhan said that in the next financial year, Rs 1,51,282 crore would be allocated for the scheme, of which more than Rs 95,600 crore would be the Centre’s share.

"There is enough money for 125 days. It will also ensure development of villages," he added.

Asserting that "VB-G RAM G is a better scheme than MGNREGA," he said, "My appeal to the Congress is that it should not spread misinformation and lies. Instead, it should thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making this scheme better".

The Congress on Saturday announced a nationwide ‘MGNREGA Bachao Sangram’ from January 10 to February 25, demanding the withdrawal of the VB-G RAM G Act, restoration of MGNREGA as a rights-based law, the right to work, and the authority of panchayats.

The Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Bill, or VB-G RAM G, was passed by a voice vote amid protests in the Rajya Sabha on December 18, 2025, hours after being cleared by the Lok Sabha.

President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Bill on December 21, turning it into an Act that replaces MGNREGA and guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household each financial year.

