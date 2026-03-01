After Khamenei, Will Reza Pahlavi Usher In Regime Change in Iran?

Reza Pahlavi, son of the last Shah overthrown in 1979, was a keynote speaker at the mass demonstration against the Iranian government. 250,000 participants gathered under the Bavaria statue organized by the exiled Iranian association The Munich Circle, as part of an international solidarity demonstration against the leadership in Tehran Photo: IMAGO / Wolfgang Maria Weber

Reza Pahlavi, son of the last Shah overthrown in 1979, was a keynote speaker at the mass demonstration against the Iranian government. 250,000 participants gathered under the Bavaria statue organized by the exiled Iranian association The Munich Circle, as part of an international solidarity demonstration against the leadership in Tehran Photo: IMAGO / Wolfgang Maria Weber