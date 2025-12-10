After the 12-Day War: Is Iran’s Relaxation of Moral Policing A Chimera?

The implications of the 12-day war are being felt across the Iranian regime, including an apparent relaxation of morality policing. 

A
Avantika Mehta
Updated on:
Updated on:
hijab
IMAGO / NurPhoto
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • On December 8, Iran arrested two people who had organised a marathon in which women ran unveiled. 

  • This is the first case of moral policing in Iran, which seems to have relaxed since the 12-day war with Israel. 

  • On the other hand, Iran has increased arrests and executions of civilian journalists and activists.

Organisers of a marathon in Iran were arrested on December 8, 2025, after pictures circulated on social media showing women competing without the mandatory hijab. Amnesty International sprang into action, putting out a statement: “Women running marathons should never lead to an arrest,” it said.

This is the first reported case of moral policing since September, when Iran's new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, said that the morality police will no longer "bother" women over the wearing of the mandatory hijab headscarf. 

Pezeshkian’s statement had come just days after the UN warned that women were still being violently punished for breaking the regime’s strict dress code, and on the second anniversary of the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was in police custody for not wearing a hijab properly. The incident had led to widespread protests across Iran. 

“The compulsory hijab law is exactly as it was, but the public mood has changed noticeably. In Tehran, Shiraz, and even parts of Mashhad, it is common to see women walking without a headscarf as if it were the most ordinary thing in the world,” says Fatemeh Aman, a non-resident senior fellow at the Middle East Institute.

Related Content
Related Content

Cracks in the Armour of Moral Police?

In the months following the 12-day war between Iran and Israel, social media and news reports that the Iranian regime might be rethinking the strict hijab laws. According to a November 2025 Al Jazeera report, the government’s Supreme National Security Council ordered to stop “heavily enforcing” the controversial hijab law. 

Social media was suddenly filled with videos showing unveiled Iranian women in public gatherings in the presence of men, from musical performances to cafés. Such incidents would have earlier triggered a crackdown by the moral police, and sometimes do, but not with the same gusto and authority as before. 

“The morality police still appear, but not in the old rhythm. They might show up for a day or two, make a point, then vanish again. It gives the impression that they are present but not dominant, and that is new. The result is a sort of uneasy coexistence. The law is there. The disobedience is also there,” says Aman. 

Analysts say this is the Iranian regime trying to be pragmatic, or at least the moderates within the Iranian regime trying to keep peace with their citizens. As Iran reels from the wars with Israel, the economic woes due to the sanctions, and the civilian unrest after Amin’s death, the government is looking for ways to ease societal tensions. 

Afghan Women Speak Out - AP
Hijab And The Right To Choose: Afghan Women Speak Out

BY Resham Fatma

One government official appointed a “Gen Z adviser,” showing that the regime does want to connect to its younger citizens. 

“At the moment, Iran is in a very vulnerable position. Politically and militarily. Firstly, they were given a very major assault—there were two attacks by the Israelis this year and the last, which have affirmed to them their concerns that Israel and the United States will never leave the regime in peace. And that they are totally untrustworthy,” says Talmiz Ahmad, former Indian ambassador to the Middle East. 

According to Ahmad, amid the growing international scrutiny, the Iranian supreme leader gave a “green light” for Pezeshkian’s presidency as he was seen as “more reformist.” But this did not have the desired outcome. 

Aman, too, says: “Iran is living through a period of strain that people feel in the smallest parts of daily life, whether it is the price of groceries or the uncertainty in the political atmosphere. In such a moment, a heavy-handed hijab crackdown would be explosive.”

However, as seen from the arrest of the marathon organisers, the iron fist remains—hidden but still, very much in control. 

“What looks like relaxation is actually the state of moving pieces around. It reduces the chance of a spark on the street while increasing pressure in areas that do not attract as much attention. It is a redistribution of force, not a reduction of it,” points out Aman. 

Illustration: Vikas Thakur - null
Netanyahu’s Imposed War: Who Holds The Middle East?

BY Seema Guha

Temporary Relaxation of Moral Policing: A Cover For Extremist Actions Against Civilians?

The loosening of visible moral policing does not mean Iran has abandoned moral policing and societal control. On the contrary, the war has provided cover and justification for a sweeping internal security crackdown. “The contrast is deliberate,” says Aman.

Since the war started, Iranian authorities have taken into custody over 21,000 people. Many of the detained are civilians such as journalists, activists, and minority groups. The crackdown has included mass detentions, summary trials, and a sharp rise in executions. 

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have publicly warned that the post-war repression is “unrelenting,” with surveillance, arbitrary arrests, raids on minorities, and even killings of civilians at checkpoints. 

Thus, while the traditional, visible “moral police” — with its vans slamming down on unveiled women — may have retreated somewhat from the streets, the state’s capacity to enforce moral, social and political conformity remains intact, and in many ways, has been expanded and deepened.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ILT20: Desert Vipers Edge Out MI Emirates By One Run In Last-Ball Drama To Continue Unbeaten Run

  2. India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I Stats Highlights: Check IND Vs SA Facts And Figures From Cuttack

  3. IND Vs SA, 1st T20I: Arshdeep Singh Reveals What Jasprit Bumrah Must Do To Get Virat Kohli-like Attraction

  4. IND Vs SA: India Destroy South Africa By 101 Runs In 1st T20I At Cuttack

  5. India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes 1st Ever Indian To Take 100 Wickets In All Three Formats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. IMD Rain Forecast for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: Heavy Spells and Thunderstorms Expected

  2. What’s Left of the Left: 100 Years of Left Politics in India

  3. All Eyes On The Capital As Kerala Begins Local Body Elections

  4. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's Map Counter To Bangladesh's Chicken Neck Remark

  5. Rivers With Legal Rights Of Humans

Entertainment News

  1. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  2. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  3. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  4. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  5. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Nepal's New Banknote: A Quiet Rebellion Against India's Overreach

  2. Netanyahu Cites Modi, Trump, Putin to Claim Israel’s Global Clout

  3. Earth To Gain A 'Second Moon'! Mini-Moon Asteroid 2024 PT5 Set For Temporary Orbit | Key Facts

  4. Avalanche Forecasters Try To Curb Deaths As Skiers And Snowmobilers Flock To Backcountry Areas

  5. Netflix And Paramount Lock Horns In Warner Bros. Discovery Acquisition Saga

Latest Stories

  1. International Human Rights Day: India’s Growing Fundamental Rights Deficit

  2. Bonded Labourers Are Still Waiting — Even As India’s 2030 Deadline Nears

  3. Our Desire for A Calmer World Has Manifested In White Being Named Color Of The Year

  4. India–US Hold High-Level Talks Amid Strained Ties Over Trade, Tariffs & Russia

  5. Toxic New Poster: Yash Goes Shirtless As He Poses In Bathtub, Flaunting His Chiselled Body

  6. Akhanda 2 New Release Date Announced: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer To Hit Theatres On This Date

  7. Imran Khan Held In 'Illegal Isolation,' Sisters Stage Protest Outside Adiala Jail

  8. Hyderabad Weather: Sunny Skies with Minimum 13°C, Pleasant Conditions for Next 3 Days