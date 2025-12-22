The Deadly Theatre: Outlook Bears Witness To War

Across borders and decades, Outlook has documented conflict not from war rooms but from ruined homes, silenced streets, and surviving voices, because war is never distant, never abstract, and never someone else’s tragedy

O
Outlook Bureau
All about the Indo-Pak conflict at Kargil, which ended in July 1999 with an Indian victory
The Kargil War: All about the Indo-Pak conflict at Kargil, which ended in July 1999 with an Indian victory
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Outlook reported wars through lived experience, centring civilians, loss, displacement, and survival over military triumphalism.

  • Putting Palestine, Ukraine, and forgotten wars on the cover was a deliberate act of resistance against silence, erasure, and imposed neutrality

  • By revisiting past and present conflicts, Outlook challenged power, questioned motives, and insisted that what war destroys must not be forgotten

In 2023, yet another brutal siege began. It was in that “yet again” category. Israel had started bombing Gaza after a brutal killing incident by Hamas in which hundreds of Israelis had been killed and a few had been taken hostage. The retaliation was disproportionate by Israel and buildings were razed and children were killed and in newsrooms, a debate over history raged yet again. That November, we decided to bear witness to the brutality of the siege and the fact that thousands had been killed and the world had turned a blind eye, and decided to find voices from Palestine in order to move beyond the events to the heartbreaking stories of survival and loss in a place that was far away.

We scouted the social media to find people who would tell us about their everyday lives in a place that was under siege. It is the everyday life that is the most poignant of all war stories. We wanted to tell stories about that bloodied shoe of a toddler soaked in blood left on the streets and the father who bore the burden of the killings of his children. The act of bearing witness was a statement from us that war is never elsewhere and as people of any country, we must know what war does to people on either side. That’s the journalism we have done over the years at Outlook Magazine, while documenting wars and the human toll they take, asking questions about who waged them and for what and using the terminology that was right and was not neutered or neutralised.

That’s how irreverent Outlook has been in deciding to not follow the code that was and is imposed by the media on the media and chart our own path where poetics and suffering and the human stories were not disallowed and dismembered but given their rightful place.

Wars and displacement have not done anybody any good. That’s why the act of bearing witness is important. To put Palestine on the magazine’s cover was an act of courage in a world where such voices are shut down. To document the wars that have been going on for years in the world was our way of not forgetting what must be remembered.

The Kargil War
The Kargil War Photo: Outlook Archive
info_icon

Anatomy of the Kargil War: Analysis of the political and diplomatic fallout of India’s Operation Vijay

Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor
Is It War? Photo: Outlook Archives
info_icon

A Fragile Calm: India and Pakistan pulled back from the brink of war with the announcement of a ceasefire on May 10, 2025. What threatened to spiral into a full-blown conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours was averted, but the flareup redrew the redlines that control South Asia’s uneasy peace

Gaza, Wars
We Bear Witness Photo: Outlook Archives
info_icon

Voices from Palestine: As Israel unleashed a relentless military offensive in 2023, Palestinians told their stories in their own voices, highlighting the human cost of the volatile political situation

Ukraine Russia War
War In Ukraine Photo: Outlook Archive
info_icon

Under Siege: Life in Ukraine in 2022, a year into a war orchestrated by larger imperialist forces, in which a population is decimated, a history attacked and sought to be erased

Gaza War
War And Peace Photo: Outlook Archives
info_icon

The Thin Red Line: In a world of never-ending strife and fading visions of lasting peace, who have we turned into while battling each other?

War And Democracy
War And Democracy Photo: Outlook Archive
info_icon

Democracy in Peril: Right-wing ideologies gaining ground in many countries across the world, the post-Cold War liberal order fading away, violence on the rise rupturing democratic norms

1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight IC 814
The Coming Terror Photo: Outlook Archive
info_icon

The Kandahar Hijack: The 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight IC 814 ended with the Indian government releasing three militants in exchange for the hostages. India’s decision to negotiate with the hijackers sparked debate. Questions were raised about the direction India’s fight against terrorism would take in the new century

Taliban In Afghanistan
Taliban In Afghanistan Photo: Outlook Archive
info_icon

Return of the Taliban: Gauging the impact of the Taliban capture of power in Afghanistan in 2021 on its immediate neighbours, including India, and the world

DACCA
DACCA Photo: Outlook Archives
info_icon

Looking Back: On December 16, 1971, Bangladesh was born when the Pakistani army surrendered to Indian troops. An in-depth look half-a-century later at the war that changed the political map of the sub-continent

Indians In WWI
Indians In WWI Photo: Outlook Archives
info_icon

Marking 100 years of WWI in which millions of lives were lost, including that of 70,000 Indians

1965 India-Pakistan War
1965 War Photo: Outlook Archives
info_icon

Fifty of Years of 1965: The India-Pakistan war of 1965, also known as the second Kashmir war, was a fight that both India and Pakistan claim they won. The fact is it ended in a stalemate

Saahil : 30 Years Of Irreverence
What A Magazine Means To Me?
Outlook Archive : The Changemaker: Nirbhaya, the 23-year-old physiotherapy student, a victim of brutal rape and savagery, became a hero for thousands across the country. Outlook named her Jagruti: the awakening. She was our woman of the year
Jungle Raj: Outlook’s Chronicle of Violence, Justice and Resistance
Nehru and the Unseen Lion: (Left) In a post-truth world of politics, it is a necessary intervention to talk about the good and the bad both and about the context of the times that Jawaharlal Nehru belonged to. (Right) The Emergency has been invoked many times and there are a lot of stories from those days. Outlook recounts them and looks at the continuing political rhetoric surrounding the Emergency
Saints And Scoundrels: Outlook's Portraits Of Influence
Outlook Archive : Gambler’s Den: Estimates peg the turnover in a single one-dayer in betting centres across India at Rs 100 crore
Outlook's Scoops, Scams, Scandals: The Stories That Would Not Stay Buried

This article appeared as The Deadly Theatre in Outlook’s January 01, 2026, issue 30 years of Irreverence which commemorates the magazine's 30 years of journalism. From its earliest days of irreverence to its present-day transformation, the magazine has weathered controversy, crisis, and change.

