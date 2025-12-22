The Deadly Theatre: Outlook Bears Witness To War

We scouted the social media to find people who would tell us about their everyday lives in a place that was under siege. It is the everyday life that is the most poignant of all war stories. We wanted to tell stories about that bloodied shoe of a toddler soaked in blood left on the streets and the father who bore the burden of the killings of his children. The act of bearing witness was a statement from us that war is never elsewhere and as people of any country, we must know what war does to people on either side. That’s the journalism we have done over the years at Outlook Magazine, while documenting wars and the human toll they take, asking questions about who waged them and for what and using the terminology that was right and was not neutered or neutralised.