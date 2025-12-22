The Deadly Theatre: Outlook Bears Witness To War

Outlook reported wars through lived experience, centring civilians, loss, displacement, and survival over military triumphalism.
Putting Palestine, Ukraine, and forgotten wars on the cover was a deliberate act of resistance against silence, erasure, and imposed neutrality
By revisiting past and present conflicts, Outlook challenged power, questioned motives, and insisted that what war destroys must not be forgotten
In 2023, yet another brutal siege began. It was in that “yet again” category. Israel had started bombing Gaza after a brutal killing incident by Hamas in which hundreds of Israelis had been killed and a few had been taken hostage. The retaliation was disproportionate by Israel and buildings were razed and children were killed and in newsrooms, a debate over history raged yet again. That November, we decided to bear witness to the brutality of the siege and the fact that thousands had been killed and the world had turned a blind eye, and decided to find voices from Palestine in order to move beyond the events to the heartbreaking stories of survival and loss in a place that was far away.
We scouted the social media to find people who would tell us about their everyday lives in a place that was under siege. It is the everyday life that is the most poignant of all war stories. We wanted to tell stories about that bloodied shoe of a toddler soaked in blood left on the streets and the father who bore the burden of the killings of his children. The act of bearing witness was a statement from us that war is never elsewhere and as people of any country, we must know what war does to people on either side. That’s the journalism we have done over the years at Outlook Magazine, while documenting wars and the human toll they take, asking questions about who waged them and for what and using the terminology that was right and was not neutered or neutralised.
That’s how irreverent Outlook has been in deciding to not follow the code that was and is imposed by the media on the media and chart our own path where poetics and suffering and the human stories were not disallowed and dismembered but given their rightful place.
Wars and displacement have not done anybody any good. That’s why the act of bearing witness is important. To put Palestine on the magazine’s cover was an act of courage in a world where such voices are shut down. To document the wars that have been going on for years in the world was our way of not forgetting what must be remembered.
Anatomy of the Kargil War: Analysis of the political and diplomatic fallout of India’s Operation Vijay
A Fragile Calm: India and Pakistan pulled back from the brink of war with the announcement of a ceasefire on May 10, 2025. What threatened to spiral into a full-blown conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours was averted, but the flareup redrew the redlines that control South Asia’s uneasy peace
Voices from Palestine: As Israel unleashed a relentless military offensive in 2023, Palestinians told their stories in their own voices, highlighting the human cost of the volatile political situation
Under Siege: Life in Ukraine in 2022, a year into a war orchestrated by larger imperialist forces, in which a population is decimated, a history attacked and sought to be erased
The Thin Red Line: In a world of never-ending strife and fading visions of lasting peace, who have we turned into while battling each other?
Democracy in Peril: Right-wing ideologies gaining ground in many countries across the world, the post-Cold War liberal order fading away, violence on the rise rupturing democratic norms
The Kandahar Hijack: The 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight IC 814 ended with the Indian government releasing three militants in exchange for the hostages. India’s decision to negotiate with the hijackers sparked debate. Questions were raised about the direction India’s fight against terrorism would take in the new century
Return of the Taliban: Gauging the impact of the Taliban capture of power in Afghanistan in 2021 on its immediate neighbours, including India, and the world
Looking Back: On December 16, 1971, Bangladesh was born when the Pakistani army surrendered to Indian troops. An in-depth look half-a-century later at the war that changed the political map of the sub-continent
Marking 100 years of WWI in which millions of lives were lost, including that of 70,000 Indians
Fifty of Years of 1965: The India-Pakistan war of 1965, also known as the second Kashmir war, was a fight that both India and Pakistan claim they won. The fact is it ended in a stalemate
MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
This article appeared as The Deadly Theatre in Outlook’s January 01, 2026, issue 30 years of Irreverence which commemorates the magazine's 30 years of journalism. From its earliest days of irreverence to its present-day transformation, the magazine has weathered controversy, crisis, and change.