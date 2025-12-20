The ‘Othering’: How Majoritarian Politics Redefined Belonging in India

Through its archives, reportage and covers over three decades, Outlook traces this journey of othering, charting how fear, faith and politics converged to redraw the boundaries of citizenship, and asking whether this tide has reached its peak or is still rising

O
Outlook Bureau
Updated on:
Updated on:
Minority Report
Tense Times: Mobs went on the rampage in Gujarat after 59 people, most of whom were Hindu kar sevaks, were burnt alive on board the Sabarmati Express near Godhra railway station on February 27, 2002
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Growing alienation among minorities, especially Muslims, reflects rising communal hate and divisive politics in India.

  • Events like Gujarat riots, lynchings, Hindutva rhetoric, and disputed verdicts have unsettled the sense of security for Muslim communities.

  • Outlook’s covers and analyses show how politics became more fractious and minorities feel marginalised in recent decades.

It used to be said that India is secular not because of the minorities but because of the majority. Because an average Indian whether she is Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Bahai or of any other faith innately believes that all can live in peace and harmony, most of the time.

But in the last 30 years, many have started to wonder if this is indeed true. Or are we inherently communal, each one hating the other’s faith, and taking to violence and subjugating the other at the first provocation? While this question is yet to be answered comprehensively, a sense of alienation among the minorities in India, especially the Muslims, has grown over the years.  

The Gujarat riots, the rise of strident Hindutva, the lynching by mobs of people suspected of carrying beef, the bulldozer raj, the Uniform Civil Code, stringent laws against bigamy have all unsettled them. Outlook’s covers give a glimpse of the insecurities and fears the minorities faced in these years, as politics became more divisive and fractious.

Related Content
Related Content
info_icon

Voices from the Ground: An exclusive opinion poll in April 2002 recorded the concerns of Muslims in Gujarat who were increasingly worried about their status in the state

info_icon

What Lies Ahead? Ordinary Muslims felt shortchanged by the Ayodhya verdict in 2010. Voices of a cross-section captured the community’s mood

info_icon

Politcs of Hate The roots of communal hatred and paranoia against Muslims run deep in Indian society. An incisive account of how hatred has been politicised over the years

info_icon

The Curious Case of Waqf Is the Waqf Bill 2025 a genuine effort at reform or yet another attempt at the dispossession of Muslim identity? 

info_icon

Increasingly Marginalised: The brutal lynching of Mohammed Akhlaq Saifi by a mob over rumours of cow slaughter in Bisara village in Dadri, UP, in September 2015 shocked the nation and sparked protests. Since then, there have been several incidents of mob violence against Muslims and Dalits related to religious hatred. A decade after Akhlaq’s lynching, the UP government filed a plea seeking to withdraw charges against all the accused. The court hearing was set for December 18, 2025

info_icon

Being Muslim: A look at how Muslims navigate a world clouded by Islamophobia and discrimination in the wake of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack on the Twin Towers in New York

MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
File photo : Each time they tore me apart, my friends and family would stitch me back into one piece. They would do this many times over. They never let me crack. It shouldn’t be this way. But we, the women, are battle-hardened.
To Men Who Write Women Off
Fully-Loaded Magazine: 30 years of Irreverence
Fully-Loaded Magazine: 30 years of Irreverence
Past, Future: As the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) family tree grew, Outlook traced all the Sangh’s spheres of activities—armed forces, intelligence, education and science. The issue also looked at the history of the organisation, the Nathuram Godse problem and the Congress’ links to the organisation
The Binary Vision
Magazine Diary
Magazine Diary
info_icon

Divide and Rule: Ground reports and analyses on how hate speech and anti-minority rhetoric have become a regular part of electoral politics as campaigning for the 2024 general elections gathered steam across India

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa, 5th T20I: Men In Blue Rout Proteas By 30-Runs To Clinch Series By 3-1

  2. India Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Shivam Dube Takes Nonchalant One-Handed Catch To Dismiss Hendricks - Watch

  3. India Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Quinton De Kock Shatters Record For Most T20I Half-Centuries Against Men In Blue

  4. Sri Lanka Squad For T20 World Cup: Dasun Shanaka Replaces Charith Asalanka As Captain

  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Rohit Sharma, Yashavi Jaiswal Among Absentees For Mumbai In Initial Matches

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  3. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  4. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: SatChi Beat Indonesian Pair To Top Group B

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Alfian-Fikri, Move Closer To Semis

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Bounce Back To Beat Chinese Pair

Trending Stories

National News

  1. 30 Years Of Irreverence

  2. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  3. From Buses To Streets: Kerala’s Quiet Revolt After The Dileep Verdict

  4. Doctor Whose Naqab Was Removed By Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Will Join Duty

  5. Over 97 Lakh Names Removed As Tamil Nadu Releases Draft Electoral Roll After Special Revision

Entertainment News

  1. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  2. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  3. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  4. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  5. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  2. Violence Erupts Outside Indian Assistant High Commission In Bangladesh, Several Injured

  3. EU Agrees €90 Billion Loan For Ukraine As Putin Accuses Kyiv Of Blocking Peace

  4. Who Was Sharif Osman Hadi And Why Has His Death Sparked Protests In Dhaka?

  5. US Defence Bill Signed By Trump Highlights India, Quad And Indo-Pacific Strategy

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm