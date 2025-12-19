Withdrawal Of Murder Charges Can Lead To More Lynchings: Akhlaq’s Family To Court

As the Uttar Pradesh government seeks to drop murder charges in the Dadri lynching case, Akhlaq’s family turns to the courts to stop what it calls a dangerous slide toward impunity

Mohammad Ali
Mohammad Ali
Updated on:
Updated on:
Akhlaq lynching case Dadri lynching Mohammad Akhlaq Saifi UP government withdraw murder charges
Shaista, daughter of Mohammad Akhlaq Saifi during a protest by AIDWA to get judgment in favor of the families of the victims of mob lynching at Jantar Mantar on September 27, 2018 in New Delhi, India. Photo by Sanchit Khanna Hindustan Times/IMAGO
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Akhlaq’s family has approached both a Noida fast-track court and the Allahabad High Court to oppose the UP government’s plea to withdraw murder charges against the accused

  • The family argues that the government’s claim of “lack of evidence” is untenable, questioning whether a killing carried out with sticks and bricks can be treated as a lesser crime

  • Warning that withdrawal would legitimise impunity in mob violence cases, the petition urges the court to recognise that public interest lies in completing the trial

The family of Mohammad Akhlaq Saifi has pushed back against the Uttar Pradesh government’s move to close the lynching case. The family on Thursday filed petitions in the Allahabad High Court as well as before a fast-track court in Noida, challenging the state government’s plea to withdraw murder charges against those accused of killing Akhlaq on September 28, 2015. The fast-track court admitted the objection and fixed December 23 as the next date of hearing.

In its plea, the family has argued that allowing withdrawal in such a case would set a precedent that effectively legitimises impunity in cases of mob violence, ultimately leading to more lynchings.

Dadri Lynching Victim Akhlaq’s Son, Daughter Omitted From Voters’ List - null
Dadri Lynching Victim Akhlaq’s Son, Daughter Omitted From Voters’ List

BY Outlook Web Bureau

For Akhlaq’s family, the state’s attempt to withdraw the case is not merely a legal manoeuvre but a moral retreat—one that risks turning a crime that once shocked the nation into a forgotten footnote. The Allahabad High Court is expected to take up the matter after the winter recess.

In its application seeking withdrawal, the Uttar Pradesh government has argued that the case lacks evidence, citing the absence of firearms, alleged inconsistencies in forensic reports on the meat recovered from Akhlaq’s house, and the need to maintain communal harmony. The family has rejected this reasoning, asking pointedly whether a death caused by repeated blows with sticks can be treated as a lesser crime.

Related Content
Related Content
Brinda Karat Seeks President’s Intervention in Akhlaq Lynching Case - null
Brinda Karat Seeks President’s Intervention in Akhlaq Lynching Case

BY Outlook News Desk

The family argues that the government’s plea amounts to a misuse of discretion under criminal law. They contend that the executive cannot abandon prosecution in a case involving murder and mob violence merely by invoking vague claims of “public interest” or “communal harmony.”

One of the central arguments in the family petition is that the state’s reasoning is legally flawed and morally indefensible. The family asks whether killing a person with sticks and bricks—as opposed to firearms—can ever make the offence less serious. The petition stresses that the cause of death was violent assault and that the manner of killing does not reduce culpability.

The family also disputes the government’s claim that the case lacks evidence, pointing out that the trial has barely progressed, with only one key witness examined so far. The petition argues that the state cannot cite “lack of evidence” when it has itself failed to ensure a timely and effective trial.

Yogi Adityanath Government Moves to Withdraw All Charges Against Akhlaq’s Killers - IMAGO / Hindustan Times
Yogi Adityanath Government Moves to Withdraw All Charges Against Akhlaq’s Killers

BY Mohammad Ali

The petition further challenges the state’s reliance on disputed forensic reports regarding the meat recovered from Akhlaq’s house, arguing that even if the findings were inconclusive, they have no bearing on the charge of murder, which rests on eyewitness accounts and the circumstances of the assault.

The family contends that withdrawing prosecution in a case that became a national symbol of lynching and communal violence would seriously undermine public confidence in the justice system. The petition asserts that public interest is served by seeing the trial through, not by quietly closing it.

Akhlaq was dragged out of his home in Bisada village after a temple announcement claimed he had slaughtered a cow. He was beaten to death with sticks and bricks; his son Danish was left critically injured. The killing sparked national outrage and became a symbol of mob violence that later came to define a broader political and social phenomenon.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 5th T20I: IND Target Series Win Against SA

  2. India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Aaron George And Vihaan Malhotra Put Blue Colts In Commanding Position

  3. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, U19 Asia Cup Semi-Final: Minhas Taking Shaheens Closer To Target | PAK 61/1 (7)

  4. India's T20 World Cup Squad Announcement Preview, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Press Conference

  5. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Travis Head Slams Yet Another Ton In Adelaide As England Falter

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  2. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  3. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  5. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: SatChi Beat Indonesian Pair To Top Group B

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Alfian-Fikri, Move Closer To Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Bounce Back To Beat Chinese Pair

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  5. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Images Against Darkness: 100 Years Of The Indian Communist Movement And The Culture Of Rebellion, In Photos

  2. The SHANTI Bill, 2025: The Unmaking Of Nuclear Accountability

  3. Which State Has The Highest Unemployment Rate In India?

  4. Resort Linked To Eknath Shinde’s Brother Supplied Food To Drug Unit: Shiv Sena (UBT)

  5. NIA Arrests Kashmir Resident In Red Fort Blast Case; Ninth Arrest So Far

Entertainment News

  1. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  2. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  3. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  4. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  5. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Asim Munir Faces Pressure As US Pushes Pakistan To Send Troops For Trump's 20-Point Gaza Plan

  2. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  3. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

  4. Bondi Beach Terror Suspect Was Hyderabad Native With Indian Passport

  5. Israel Advances Plan To Build 9000 New Housing Units In An Illegal Settlement

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm