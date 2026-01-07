Ten Minutes To Nowhere: Is Ultra-Fast Service Delivery Model Eroding Rights?

On December 31st, 2025 he along with tends of thousands of delivery workers participated in a strike, demanding higher per-order pay, accident coverage, and limits on algorithmic penalties. The strike barely registered. Orders continued to move. New riders logged in. Customers noticed nothing. Social media posts circulated urging riders to log out en masse. The platforms barely flinched.Orders continued to be fulfilled. The apps sent notifications offering temporary incentives to those who stayed logged in. A steady supply of new workers—many recently unemployed or underemployed—filled the gaps.India’s ultra-fast delivery boom has been sold as innovation. Ten-minute groceries, instant commerce, hyperlocal logistics—these are presented as triumphs of technology and efficiency. Companies like Zepto, Blinkit, and Swiggy’s Instamart have turned speed into a brand promise, competing not just on price or selection but on how quickly goods can materialise at a customer’s doorstep.What is less discussed is that speed in such a service delivery model is not simply a technical achievement. It is an organising principle for labour. Ten-minute delivery compresses time in ways that fundamentally alters working conditions. Warehouses are placed closer to residential areas. Inventory is algorithmically optimised. Routes are calculated to the second. Every delay—traffic, weather, fatigue, injury—is treated as a personal failure of the worker rather than a structural constraint. It normalizes working conditions which are risky and dangerous and offers nothing in return to the delivery worker.