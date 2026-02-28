The Situation In Iran Reflects The Fractures And Vulnerabilities Of The Region: West Asia Expert

The repercussions of the attack will be felt beyond the region
A lot will depend on the response of Iran's proxy groups: Hamas, Hezbollah and Houthis
If the situation continues to escalate, impact would be felt on maritime trade, energy security and expatriates in the region
Dr. Lakshmi Priya, Associate Professor, Centre for West Asian Studies, School of International Studies, JNU, says the situation in the region triggered by the joint American-Israeli strikes on Iran and the subsequent retaliation remains vulnerable and can lead to a long and wider war.
The ongoing situation in Iran reflects the fractures and vulnerabilities of West Asia. America and Israel's attack on Iran is expected as the United States had been doing the ground work for a while, but the involvement of Gulf countries underlines the differences between Iran and the Arab countries.
“For Iran, it might be a precursor to regime change but for the Gulf countries it means unwanted instability and chaos. It also can have impact on the Arab efforts in keeping the Palestinian question alive. It might be pertinent to look at the response of Iran's proxy groups especially Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthi groups,” she says.
The repercussions of the attack will be felt beyond the region as well. The airspace has been closed over many countries. There is speculation that a hub of global trade, the Hormuz Strait, may be closed. If the situation continues to escalate, repercussions would be felt on maritime trade, energy security, as well as on expatriates in the region. The situation is swiftly deteriorating with chances of the war expanding to the wider Persian Gulf and West Asia region.