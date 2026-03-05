End Of An Era: The Nine And A Half Lives Of CM Nitish Kumar

Yet the deeper significance of Nitish Kumar’s career lies not only in governance but in political survival. Few leaders in contemporary Indian politics have demonstrated his instinct for adaptation. Kumar proved to be the ultimate coalition tactician, shifting alliances with remarkable timing to preserve both relevance and authority. Over the years he partnered with the Bharatiya Janata Party, broke with it in dramatic fashion, aligned with former rivals, and then returned to old partners when circumstances demanded it. In the process, ideological rigidity was often subordinated to political arithmetic.