End Of An Era: The Nine And A Half Lives Of CM Nitish Kumar

Summary of this article
The departure of Nitish Kumar from the chief minister’s office marks the closing of one of the longest and most distinctive chapters in Bihar’s political history. For nearly two decades—and across an extraordinary ten terms as Chief Minister—Nitish Kumar was not merely a political leader but the central axis around which the state’s politics revolved. Governments were formed, broken, and remade around him. In a state long known for unstable coalitions and intense social and political churn, Kumar became the rare constant.
He entered the Lok Sabha from Barh in 1989 and remained MP from the constituency for fifteen years. He was the Union Minister for Railways in the Vajpayee government before becoming the Chief Minister of Bihar for the first time in March 2000 for a week. In the ensuing years
What followed was one of the lasting run as CM: nine more stints as CM, navigating shifting alliances between the NDA and the RJD-Congress combine, while retaining his centrality in the fractured politics of Bihar.
When he first assumed office in 2005, Bihar was emerging from the long political shadow of Lalu Prasad Yadav and the Rashtriya Janata Dal era. Nitish Kumar positioned himself as the antithesis of that period, foregrounding a language of governance, administrative order, and development. Roads, law and order, and welfare schemes—especially those targeting women and school-going girls—became the pillars of his political narrative. For many Biharis, the early years of his rule symbolised a break from the chaos and stagnation that critics associated with Lalu Yadav’s rule.
Yet the deeper significance of Nitish Kumar’s career lies not only in governance but in political survival. Few leaders in contemporary Indian politics have demonstrated his instinct for adaptation. Kumar proved to be the ultimate coalition tactician, shifting alliances with remarkable timing to preserve both relevance and authority. Over the years he partnered with the Bharatiya Janata Party, broke with it in dramatic fashion, aligned with former rivals, and then returned to old partners when circumstances demanded it. In the process, ideological rigidity was often subordinated to political arithmetic.
These switches drew criticism and earned him the title of “Paltu Ram”, but they also underscored Kumar’s singular ability to read Bihar’s volatile political landscape. While rivals rose and fell, he repeatedly repositioned himself at the centre of power. In a political culture defined by sharp caste alignments and fragmented mandates, he managed to remain indispensable to multiple coalitions. The result was an extraordinary record: a leader who, despite periodic electoral setbacks and shifting alliances, continued to return to the chief minister’s office again and again. The idea of political power in Bihar couldn’t be imagined without Nitish Kumar.
Kumar’s longevity also reflected a deeper structural feature of Bihar politics: its reliance on charismatic intermediaries who can bridge social coalitions. Much like Lalu Prasad Yadav before him, Nitish Kumar crafted a political persona that combined caste arithmetic with an appeal to governance. His support base extended across segments of the Other Backward Classes, extremely backward groups, and sections of minorities and women voters, many of whom were mobilised through targeted welfare initiatives.
Over time, the figure of Nitish Kumar became almost synonymous with Bihar’s political stability. Even when alliances fractured or electoral mandates appeared uncertain, his presence provided a familiar centre of gravity. Political actors calibrated their strategies around him; parties sought his partnership or worked to counter his influence. In that sense, the “Nitish era” was defined not only by the years he spent in office but by the broader political ecosystem that evolved around his leadership.
But eras in politics rarely end with dramatic ruptures. More often, they close quietly, through fatigue, changing circumstances, or the slow recognition that a cycle has run its course. Kumar’s exit from the chief minister’s chair carries precisely that sense of closure. It signals the fading of a political generation that shaped Bihar’s post-2000 trajectory and the culmination of a career defined by resilience, tactical flexibility, and an uncanny instinct for survival.
For two decades, Nitish Kumar remained Bihar’s most enduring political figure—part reformer, part pragmatist, and above all, a consummate survivor. His departure does not simply vacate a constitutional office. It marks the end of a political epoch in which one man, through a mixture of governance claims and relentless coalition manoeuvring, managed to stand at the centre of Bihar’s shifting power equations for nearly twenty years.