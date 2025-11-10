Why Does Politics And Violence Go Hand-In-Hand In Bihar Elections?

In the 1990s, Lalu Prasad Yadav, supposedly the protégé of Karpoori Thakur, tried to reinvent a new Bihar by giving voice and dignity to backward castes and claimed to ‘annihilate’ the traditionally Sanskritised feudal power structures and caste hie­rarchies. The two events, the halting of Advani’s Rathyatra and his arrest, and the quelling of the anti-Mandal agitation in central Bihar, led to the sharpening of the deep divisions, both physically and psychologically, between the backward castes and the upper castes. It also led to Lalu’s famous Muslim-Yadav (MY) politics predicated on the non-Brahminical, vernacular and popular-political messaging. During Lalu’s tenure (including that of his wife, Rabri Devi’s, tenure), law and order deteriorated and the fragmentation of upper backward caste accelerated, that propped up Nitish Kumar as his competitor. When Rabri Devi became CM for the third time (2000), we saw ‘Yadavisation of state power’ in Bihar—commonly referred to as ‘Jungle Raj’ by Lalu’s opponents. This period was also marked with the Bahubalis’ rule. These Bahubalis were openly supported by one political party or the other. The gangsters used to get replaced by the changing state power dynamics, for instance upper-caste gangsters—Chhotan Shukla, Bhutkun Shukla, Devendra Shukla, Devendra Dubey and Samrat Choudhary—were being replaced with the new backward caste gangsters—Pappu Yadav, Surendra Yadav, Dularchand Yadav–during Lalu’s regime, who were then countered by the mafia-politicians such as Suraj Bhan, Ranjan Tiwari, Anand Mohan Singh, Aditya Singh and Sunil Pandey with their private caste armies.