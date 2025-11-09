Inside Bihar’s Violent Elections: When Strongmen Rule the Ballot Box

Many people have helped me in my venture. Without their constant co-operation and encouragement, this book would not have seen the light of the day. Thanks are due to many. I would particularly like to thank Sri Aloke Mitra, Chief Editor, of ‘Maya’, a pillar of Hindi Journalism. It is he who taught me to be a God-fearing journalist. I would like to thank specially Shri Babulal Sharma, the joint editor of Maya, who has been more of an elder brother than a professional colleague and tirelessly goaded me to sharpen my journalistic writing. Among my colleagues, I cannot help thanking profusely Ratindra Nath, who helped me to take note of every minute detail. I am thankful to my colleague Prashant also. Thanks are due to Gautam Adhikari, Sanjeev Banerjee and Santosh Kumar for their valuable contributions. Finally, I am greatly indebted to Sunil Jha, who is like a younger brother, for carefully going through the manuscript and sharing with me the pangs of anxiety and joy while writing this book. While submitting this book to my readers, I am unable to decide whether this is really an occasion for rejoicing? To be honest, such moments bring joy and satisfaction to a writer. But to write such crude facts about one’s motherland is a calamitous task. May God protect all creative writers from it.