Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP Of ‘Vote Theft’ In Bihar, Urges Youth To Protect Democracy

The Congress leader accused the BJP of attempting to “steal votes” in the Bihar Assembly elections, calling it an attack on democracy.
Gandhi urged Bihar’s youth to protect the integrity of the electoral process and ensure free and fair polling.
The comments come amid rising tension between the INDIA bloc and the NDA, as Bihar heads into a crucial election phase.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that it was attempting to “steal votes with all its might” in the Bihar Assembly elections. Speaking at a press conference in Purnea ahead of polling, Gandhi claimed that the ruling party was engaging in large-scale electoral manipulation and described it as “an attack on the Constitution.”
He accused the BJP and its allies of tampering with voter lists and using unfair means to influence the outcome, warning that similar patterns had been seen in other states as well. Gandhi appealed to Bihar’s youth to take an active role in safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process. “It is the responsibility of the people of Bihar, especially the youth, to stop this vote theft,” he said.
As the state enters a heated election season, Gandhi’s remarks add to the growing political friction between the INDIA bloc and the NDA. His appeal to younger voters reflects the Congress’s push to mobilise first-time voters and frame the contest as one between democracy and manipulation.
Bihar votes in the first phase of polling on Thursday, kicking off a two-stage election to choose all 243 MLAs. Phase One covers 121 constituencies across 18 districts; the second phase will be held on 11 November, with counting set for 14 November.
The Phase-One constituencies stretch from the Kosi–Mithila belt through central Bihar and into the Patna urban cluster, making this round crucial for both alliances looking to shape momentum early.
The ruling NDA placed its strongest campaigners front and centre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the alliance’s Bihar drive on October 24 with large rallies in Samastipur and Begusarai, followed by events in Muzaffarpur and Chhapra on October 30, a Patna roadshow on November 2, and a major rally in Arrah in the final stretch.
He also addressed a gathering in Saharsa. Taken together, the prime minister logged at least six major rallies touching Phase-One constituencies, in addition to the Patna show of strength.
The Mahagathbandhan (INDIA bloc) centred its campaign around Tejashwi Yadav, projecting him as the coalition’s chief ministerial face. The alliance’s “Tejashwi Pran” platform placed employment, price relief, and welfare guarantees at its core.
Rahul Gandhi rejoined the trail with rallies in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga, sharpening the opposition’s messaging on caste census, representation, unemployment, and inflation. His phrasing occasionally stirred reaction, but the thrust remained aimed at OBC, EBC, and Dalit voters, who form critical blocs in Phase-One districts.
Seat-sharing agreements place JD(U) on 57 of the Phase-One seats and the BJP on 48, with smaller NDA partners contesting the remainder.
The Mahagathbandhan fields its candidates across the full spread, with Jan Suraaj introducing triangular strains on select seats. Across both phases, 2,616 candidates are in the race.
The BJP hopes the Patna roadshow momentum translates into urban booth mobilisation. Danapur and Fatuha will show whether that energy extends to fringe seats. Seats such as Alinagar, Benipur, Keoti, Jale, and Darbhanga (rural and urban) have seen dense campaigning from both sides. EBC and women voters may shape outcomes here and influence second-phase districts.