After Bihar Landslide, NDA Poised For TN Win In 2026, Says BJP State Chief

The BJP leader also criticised Chief Minister M. K. Stalin for resisting centrally funded programmes, including the PM SHRI scheme.

Outlook News Desk
BJP’s Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagendran on Saturday expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance would achieve a decisive victory in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, buoyed by its strong performance in Bihar.

Nagendran described the Bihar result as an endorsement of the “good governance of the BJP government at the Centre, and JD (U),” noting that voters had also dismissed what he termed a misinformation drive regarding SIR.

“We did not expect a landslide victory in Bihar. This is a huge victory for our alliance. Following the NDA’s landslide victory there, our alliance in Tamil Nadu will ensure a resounding win in the Assembly election next year,” he told reporters.

The BJP leader also criticised Chief Minister M. K. Stalin for resisting centrally funded programmes, including the PM SHRI scheme. He argued that Tamil Nadu’s people would benefit if the state administration reconsidered its stance and acted with public welfare in mind.

Pointing to Kerala’s position, Nagendran questioned Tamil Nadu’s reluctance to accept the initiative: “When the neighbouring Kerala has accepted the PM SHRI in the well-being of its people, what is preventing the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister from accepting this scheme?”

With PTI inputs

