Tamil Nadu: Govt Set To Ink MoU With Centre For Implementation Of PM SHRI Schools Scheme

The Tamil Nadu government is all set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Union Education Ministry in a bid to implement the PM SHRI scheme in the state.
In the official statement, it has been told that the MoU would be signed by the state government before the beginning of the academic year 2024-25.
About the PM SHRI Scheme
The PM SHRI is a scheme backed by the Centre that aims to implement the National Education Policy 2020. The scheme is designed to make the schools emerge as exemplary schools over a period of time.
The PM SHRI schools in Tamil Nadu are expected to deliver quality teaching while also focusing on the cognitive development of students.