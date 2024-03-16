National

Tamil Nadu: Govt Set To Ink MoU With Centre For Implementation Of PM SHRI Schools Scheme

March 16, 2024
The Tamil Nadu government is all set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Union Education Ministry in a bid to implement the PM SHRI scheme in the state.

In the official statement, it has been told that the MoU would be signed by the state government before the beginning of the academic year 2024-25.

About the PM SHRI Scheme

The PM SHRI is a scheme backed by the Centre that aims to implement the National Education Policy 2020. The scheme is designed to make the schools emerge as exemplary schools over a period of time.

The PM SHRI schools in Tamil Nadu are expected to deliver quality teaching while also focusing on the cognitive development of students.

In Tamil Nadu, the PM SHRI Schools are also expected to be developed as 'green schools' where the curriculum will encompass environment-friendly measures including solar panels and LED lights, nutrition gardens with natural farming, waste management, plastic-free, water conservation and harvesting.

