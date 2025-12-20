BJP Alleges Mamata Banerjee Fuelling Hindu–Muslim Tensions Before Bengal Polls

The BJP on Saturday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of practising communal politics and attempting to stoke tensions between Hindu and Muslim communities ahead of the state assembly elections due next year, according to PTI.
Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that Banerjee was deliberately remaining silent over controversial remarks attributed to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Madan Mitra about Lord Ram, PTI reported. He claimed this silence reflected the chief minister’s intent to polarise voters as the ruling party faces an electoral defeat.
“TMC MLA Madan Mitra said Prabhu Ram is Muslim, not a Hindu. Crores of Hindus have been hurt with his remarks, but Mamata Banerjee has kept mum over it,” Bhatia said.
Raising questions over the lack of action against the MLA, Bhatia asked, “Did she expel Madan Mitra from her party? Was any FIR lodged against him?” He added, “This shows how Mamata Banerjee is indulging communal politics. She wants to incite Hindu-Muslim riots”.
Bhatia also held the chief minister accountable for maintaining peace in the state, pointing out that the home department falls under her charge. “It is Banerjee's responsibility to ensure maintenance of law and order as well as peace and tranquillity in the state, as the state home department comes under her. It is also her responsibility to take strict action against those making communal statements,” he said.
Reiterating allegations of vote-bank politics, the BJP spokesperson cited Banerjee’s past remarks and actions. “When someone greeted her with 'Jai Sri Ram' in 2019, she furiously came out of her car and told him, 'I will skin you alive'. We also saw how she called 'Maha Kumbh' a 'Mrityu Kumbh',” he alleged, PTI reported.
Questioning the TMC leadership’s approach towards religious sentiments, Bhatia said, “Why do Mamata Banerjee and leaders of her party not respect Hindu beliefs and ideals? Does she or any of her party leaders have the courage to make objectionable statements against any other religion?”
He further alleged that “Mamata Banerjee considers Hindus second-grade citizens” and claimed that voters would respond to the TMC’s policies in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, according to PTI.
(With inputs from PTI)