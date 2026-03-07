President Murmu Questions Mamata's Absence At Santhal Event

Summary of this article
President Droupadi Murmu expressed disappointment today during her visit to north Bengal for the 9th International Santhal Conference, pointing to a last-minute venue change from Bidhannagar to a smaller site in Goshaipur near Bagdogra Airport. She said the shift, justified by officials as due to congestion, actually limited attendance by many from the Santhal tribal community and contradicted claims about space constraints—she later visited the original larger site to highlight its capacity for lakhs.
The President also noted a protocol lapse: neither Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee nor any state cabinet ministers were present to receive her. Referring to herself as a "daughter of Bengal" and calling Banerjee her "younger sister," Murmu rhetorically asked, "I do not know whether she is upset [or angry] with me, which is why this happened... I have no grievance, but I wish her well." She added she was saddened by the impact on tribal unity, progress, and education, though she held no personal grudges.
Mamata Banerjee responded sharply, dismissing the President's remarks as "political" and accusing the BJP of using the President's office to malign her government ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. She defended her absence, citing ongoing protests in Kolkata against alleged voter list deletions, and advised the President against indulging in politics.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the TMC government's handling as "shameful and unprecedented," especially given Murmu's tribal background, calling it an insult to the President. The episode has sparked a fresh political row in West Bengal, with BJP leaders amplifying claims of deliberate obstruction while TMC frames it as Centre-orchestrated interference.
The conference focused on Santhal heritage, indigenous rights, education, and historical figures like Sidhu, Kanhu, and Tilka Majhi. No further official clarification came from Rashtrapati Bhavan beyond the President's address.