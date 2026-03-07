President Murmu Questions Mamata's Absence At Santhal Event

The President also noted a protocol lapse: neither Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee nor any state cabinet ministers were present to receive her. Referring to herself as a "daughter of Bengal" and calling Banerjee her "younger sister," Murmu rhetorically asked, "I do not know whether she is upset [or angry] with me, which is why this happened... I have no grievance, but I wish her well." She added she was saddened by the impact on tribal unity, progress, and education, though she held no personal grudges.