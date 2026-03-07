President Murmu Questions Mamata's Absence At Santhal Event

Mamata Banerjee rejected the comments as "political," accusing the BJP of misusing the President's office to target her government ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls. She was in Kolkata protesting voter list changes and advised the President to avoid politics

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
independence day murmu
President Murmu | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • PM Narendra Modi strongly criticized the TMC government, calling it "shameful and unprecedented" and an "insult to the President," especially since Murmu herself comes from a tribal background.

  • The row has escalated into a political slugfest, with BJP and opposition parties targeting TMC, while TMC frames it as BJP politicizing the President's visit.

  • This appears tied to pre-election tensions in West Bengal, where tribal issues and protocol are being weaponized rhetorically.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed disappointment today during her visit to north Bengal for the 9th International Santhal Conference, pointing to a last-minute venue change from Bidhannagar to a smaller site in Goshaipur near Bagdogra Airport. She said the shift, justified by officials as due to congestion, actually limited attendance by many from the Santhal tribal community and contradicted claims about space constraints—she later visited the original larger site to highlight its capacity for lakhs.

The President also noted a protocol lapse: neither Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee nor any state cabinet ministers were present to receive her. Referring to herself as a "daughter of Bengal" and calling Banerjee her "younger sister," Murmu rhetorically asked, "I do not know whether she is upset [or angry] with me, which is why this happened... I have no grievance, but I wish her well." She added she was saddened by the impact on tribal unity, progress, and education, though she held no personal grudges.

Mamata Banerjee responded sharply, dismissing the President's remarks as "political" and accusing the BJP of using the President's office to malign her government ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. She defended her absence, citing ongoing protests in Kolkata against alleged voter list deletions, and advised the President against indulging in politics.

Related Content
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee calls BJP An ‘Evil Force’ - null
Mamata calls incoming Bengal Guv R.N. Ravi 'BJP cadre', alleges Bose was forced out
PM Narendra Modi received an idol of Goddess Durga during the public rally at Singur, Hooghly district, on January 18, 2026 in Singur, India. PM Modi accused the TMC government of playing with national security by aiding infiltrators for vote-bank politics, and said it was necessary to end its maha jungle raj in West Bengal to pave the way for development and good governance. - IMAGO / Hindustan Times
Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | - PTI
Mamata Alleges Centre Ignoring ‘Bangla’ Rename Plea
PM Modi - PTI
PM Modi Targets Mamata Government, Alleges Corruption In Education And Inaction On Border Security
Related Content

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the TMC government's handling as "shameful and unprecedented," especially given Murmu's tribal background, calling it an insult to the President. The episode has sparked a fresh political row in West Bengal, with BJP leaders amplifying claims of deliberate obstruction while TMC frames it as Centre-orchestrated interference.

The conference focused on Santhal heritage, indigenous rights, education, and historical figures like Sidhu, Kanhu, and Tilka Majhi. No further official clarification came from Rashtrapati Bhavan beyond the President's address.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Suryakumar Yadav Responds To Santner’s Plan To Restrict India Below 250, Says, 'Jhuth Bol Raha Hai'

  2. Middle East Conflict: England, South Africa, West Indies To Leave India Soon On ICC Charter Flights - Report

  3. India Vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup 2026: How Captain Suryakumar Can Shape Outcome Of Ahmedabad Title Showdown

  4. India Vs New Zealand Preview, T20 World Cup Final: Team News, Strengths, Weaknesses – Everything You Need To Know

  5. IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Can India Heal Ahmedabad’s Old Wounds In Another Title Pursuit?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai LIVE Score, All England Open Semi-Final: Injured Indian Leading In Deciding Game 3

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai LIVE Streaming, All England Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final Match?

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng, All England Open 2026 Highlights: Super Sen Through To Semis After Winning In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Service Economy, Caste Memory And The Racialisation Of Northeastern Bodies In Urban India

  2. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

  3. From Chennai to Kolkata, Will R. N. Ravi Again Spearhead  Centre’s Battles With States?

  4. Mamata Launches Indefinite Sit-In Against 'Voter Purge' In Kolkata

  5. Day In Pics: March 06, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. From Rapper to PM Frontrunner: Who Is Balen Shah?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. Israel Says Modi Was Not Briefed on Iran Strikes

  4. Minab’s Small Coffins

  5. Lebanon Says 217 Killed, 798 Wounded In Israeli Strikes Since March 2

Latest Stories

  1. MasterChef India 9 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya And Vikram Gandhe Lift The Trophy

  2. Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Ranveer Singh's Hamza Rises As Sher-e-Baloch, Setting The Stage For Epic Sequel

  3. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  4. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Women Cricketer To Get Her Own Exclusive Barbie Doll Ahead Of International Women’s Day

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: ICC Announce Umpires For Final, Ricky Martin To Perform In Closing Ceremony

  6. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng, All England Open 2026 Highlights: Super Sen Through To Semis After Winning In Straight Games

  7. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

  8. JNU VC Remarks: Weaponising Institutions Of Higher Learning Against Dalits Is Epistemic Violence