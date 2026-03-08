PM Modi Vows To Shatter Trinamool's 'Arrogant' Politics After Alleged 'Insult' To President Murmu

"This is not just an insult to President Droupadi Murmu but to the dignity of a tribal sister who holds the highest office," Modi said. "The TMC government crossed all limits with their arrogance of power.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
PM Modi Warns of ‘Big Threat’ from Infiltrators
PM Modi Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • PM Modi accused the TMC government of gravely insulting President Droupadi Murmu by mismanaging and boycotting the International Santal Conference, calling it a disrespect to the Constitution and tribal heritage.

  • He described TMC's actions as rooted in "arrogance of power" and "dirty politics," vowing that such behavior would soon be shattered by the people of West Bengal.

  • The remarks came amid a broader political row, with TMC countering that the BJP is exploiting the President's office to target the state government, heightening pre-election rhetoric.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a fierce attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government of "dirty politics" and arrogance after alleged mismanagement and disrespect toward President Droupadi Murmu during the 9th International Santal Conference.

Speaking at a public event in the national capital after inaugurating Delhi Metro projects, Modi condemned the TMC for boycotting the "sacred" tribal event, shifting venues at the last minute, and leaving it poorly organized—actions he described as a grave insult not only to the President (a tribal woman from Odisha) but also to the Constitution, democracy, and the tribal community.

"This is not just an insult to President Droupadi Murmu but to the dignity of a tribal sister who holds the highest office," Modi said. "The TMC government crossed all limits with their arrogance of power. Today, from the nation's capital, I appeal to the people: the dirty politics and arrogance of the TMC, which insulted a tribal President, will soon be shattered by the enlightened people of Bengal."

Related Content
Mayawati - Nand Kumar
Mayawati Urges Respect for President’s Office Amid Row Over Murmu’s West Bengal Visit
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | - PTI
Mamata Accuses President of Speaking on BJP’s Advice, Row Erupts
President Murmu - | Photo: PTI
President Murmu Questions Mamata's Absence At Santhal Event
PM Modi - PTI
PM Modi Targets Mamata Government, Alleges Corruption In Education And Inaction On Border Security
Related Content

Modi emphasized that such conduct undermines constitutional norms and tribal heritage, warning that the people of West Bengal and tribals nationwide would not forgive the TMC. He vowed that the party's "ego" and attempts at political games would lead to its downfall in upcoming elections.

The controversy erupted after President Murmu publicly expressed displeasure over the venue change and protocol lapses during her attendance at the Santal event in West Bengal's Darjeeling district on March 7, 2026. TMC leaders, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, hit back, accusing the BJP of politicizing the President's office to malign the state government.

The exchange has intensified political tensions ahead of key state and national electoral battles, with the BJP framing the incident as evidence of TMC's disregard for institutions.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs NZ LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Check Out Toss Update, Closing Ceremony Details And Playing XIs

  2. IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: What Is India’s Record In ICC Finals

  3. India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Is There A Reserve Day For Final? What Happens If Match Ends In Tie?

  4. India Women Vs Australia Women, One-Off Test: IND-W Lose By 10 Wickets Against AUS-W At WACA

  5. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Suryakumar, Santner In Pre-Match War Of Words; India Look For Finals Redemption Against NZ

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Live Score, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Fighting Back After Losing Game 1

  4. All England Open 2026 Championships: Sen Seals Final Spot In Birmingham

  5. What Time Is Lakshya Sen's Final Match At All England Open 2026 Today? - Check Full Details

Trending Stories

National News

  1. President Murmu Questions Mamata's Absence At Santhal Event

  2. Day In Pics: March 07, 2026

  3. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  4. Protest March In Churachandpur Seeks Justice For Victims Of 2023 Manipur Violence

  5. Anti-Parivarvad, Yet Dynastic? Nitish Kumar And The Politics Of Family In Bihar

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Minab’s Small Coffins

  2. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  3. From Rapper to PM Frontrunner: Who Is Balen Shah?

  4. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  5. Iranian President Apologizes For Strikes On Neighbors Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

Latest Stories

  1. MasterChef India 9 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya And Vikram Gandhe Lift The Trophy

  2. Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Ranveer Singh's Hamza Rises As Sher-e-Baloch, Setting The Stage For Epic Sequel

  3. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  4. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Women Cricketer To Get Her Own Exclusive Barbie Doll Ahead Of International Women’s Day

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: ICC Announce Umpires For Final, Ricky Martin To Perform In Closing Ceremony

  6. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng, All England Open 2026 Highlights: Super Sen Through To Semis After Winning In Straight Games

  7. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

  8. JNU VC Remarks: Weaponising Institutions Of Higher Learning Against Dalits Is Epistemic Violence