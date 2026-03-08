PM Modi Vows To Shatter Trinamool's 'Arrogant' Politics After Alleged 'Insult' To President Murmu

Summary of this article
PM Modi accused the TMC government of gravely insulting President Droupadi Murmu by mismanaging and boycotting the International Santal Conference, calling it a disrespect to the Constitution and tribal heritage.
He described TMC's actions as rooted in "arrogance of power" and "dirty politics," vowing that such behavior would soon be shattered by the people of West Bengal.
The remarks came amid a broader political row, with TMC countering that the BJP is exploiting the President's office to target the state government, heightening pre-election rhetoric.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a fierce attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government of "dirty politics" and arrogance after alleged mismanagement and disrespect toward President Droupadi Murmu during the 9th International Santal Conference.
Speaking at a public event in the national capital after inaugurating Delhi Metro projects, Modi condemned the TMC for boycotting the "sacred" tribal event, shifting venues at the last minute, and leaving it poorly organized—actions he described as a grave insult not only to the President (a tribal woman from Odisha) but also to the Constitution, democracy, and the tribal community.
"This is not just an insult to President Droupadi Murmu but to the dignity of a tribal sister who holds the highest office," Modi said. "The TMC government crossed all limits with their arrogance of power. Today, from the nation's capital, I appeal to the people: the dirty politics and arrogance of the TMC, which insulted a tribal President, will soon be shattered by the enlightened people of Bengal."
Modi emphasized that such conduct undermines constitutional norms and tribal heritage, warning that the people of West Bengal and tribals nationwide would not forgive the TMC. He vowed that the party's "ego" and attempts at political games would lead to its downfall in upcoming elections.
The controversy erupted after President Murmu publicly expressed displeasure over the venue change and protocol lapses during her attendance at the Santal event in West Bengal's Darjeeling district on March 7, 2026. TMC leaders, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, hit back, accusing the BJP of politicizing the President's office to malign the state government.
The exchange has intensified political tensions ahead of key state and national electoral battles, with the BJP framing the incident as evidence of TMC's disregard for institutions.