Mayawati Urges Respect for President’s Office Amid Row Over Murmu’s West Bengal Visit

Mayawati urged respect for the President’s office amid controversy over alleged "lapses" during President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to West Bengal.
The BSP chief also raised concern over the "increasing politicisation" of the Lok Sabha Speaker’s office and hoped the upcoming Parliament session runs smoothly.
Amid a controversy over "lapses" during President Droupadi Murmu’s event in West Bengal, BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday said everyone must respect the office of the President in line with the ideals and dignity of the Constitution and refrain from politicising constitutional posts.
President Murmu on Saturday expressed disappointment over the low turnout at a tribal community event near Bagdogra airport and questioned the decision to shift the venue from Bidhannagar.
She also pointed out the absence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her ministers during the visit.
In a post on X, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief said, "Everyone must respect the office of the President in accordance with the ideals and dignity of the Constitution and avoid politicising constitutional positions in any manner." She added that it is important for everyone to uphold the dignity of the President’s office and adhere to the protocol associated with it.
Mayawati also noted that President Murmu is not only a woman but also belongs to the tribal community, and said the developments during her West Bengal visit should not have happened.
"What happened during the President's recent visit to West Bengal should not have occurred. It is extremely unfortunate," Mayawati said in her post.
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also raised concern over the "increasing politicisation" of the Lok Sabha Speaker’s office in recent times.
She said constitutional posts must be respected above party politics and their dignity should be preserved by all.
Mayawati further expressed hope that the upcoming Parliament session, beginning Monday, will proceed smoothly in the interest of the country and its people.
"People expect the session to function properly and focus on issues concerning the nation and public welfare. This is also the need of the hour," she added.
