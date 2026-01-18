PM Modi Targets Mamata Government, Alleges Corruption In Education And Inaction On Border Security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the TMC government of allowing corruption to dominate West Bengal’s education system, depriving students of quality learning.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal, accusing it of widespread corruption in the education system and alleging that students were being denied quality learning.
Addressing a public rally in Singur, Modi said corruption had “gripped” the state’s education sector, referring to alleged irregularities in teacher recruitment. He claimed that deserving candidates were suffering while the future of students was being compromised due to misgovernance.
The Prime Minister also accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government of failing to cooperate with the Centre on national security issues. He said the Union government had repeatedly written to the West Bengal government seeking land for border fencing along the international boundary, but the state had taken no action.
Modi further alleged that the TMC was “helping infiltrators” enter the state, claiming this was harming employment opportunities and security. He said illegal immigration was changing the demographic balance in border areas and accused the state government of shielding those involved.
Urging voters to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Modi said a BJP government in West Bengal would ensure the removal of illegal immigrants and strengthen border security. “Your vote to the BJP will ensure the ouster of illegal infiltrators from Bengal,” he said.
The TMC has repeatedly rejected the BJP’s allegations, accusing the Centre of politicising issues such as border management and using central agencies to target opposition leaders.