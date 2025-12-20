Richard Ngarava Appointed Zimbabwe Test And ODI Captain After Craig Ervine Steps Down

Richard Ngarava named Zimbabwe’s new Test and ODI captain
He replaces Craig Ervine, who stepped down from the role
Sikandar Raza continue to lead the T20I squad
Richard Ngarava’s rise through Zimbabwe cricket has reached a new peak. On Saturday, Zimbabwe Cricket officially named the 27-year-old left-arm pacer Test and ODI captain, marking a fresh era for the national side.
The board’s quarterly meeting in Harare saw Ngarava take over leadership from veteran Craig Ervine, who stepped down after steering Zimbabwe through a tough rebuild. Brian Bennett, a promising young all-rounder, was named vice-captain, while Sikandar Raza will continue to lead the T20I squad.
A player who debuted in 2017 and became Zimbabwe’s first bowler to take 100 T20I wickets, he brings experience, and respect from his teammates. Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani highlighted that “he commands respect within the dressing room and has consistently delivered for Zimbabwe across all formats”, underscoring confidence in his leadership.
Richard Ngarava's Stats in Test and ODIs
Ngarava has shown consistency in each format he's played for Zimbabwe. The pacer has taken 25 wickets in just 11 Test matches while his ODI record speaks volume of his ability. Ngarava has played 55 ODI matches so far and has taken 70 wickets.
The star pacer has also shown greatness in the shortest format of the game. Ngarava has taken 108 wickets in just 90 T20I games, however, the management chose to continue with Sikandar Raza for leading the side in the T20I format.
Saying Goodbye to Craig Ervine’s Era
Craig Ervine’s decision to step down closed a significant chapter for Zimbabwe cricket. A stalwart batter and steady leader, Ervine guided the team with “professionalism, resilience and dignity during a challenging period”, according to Zimbabwe Cricket. His contributions helped stabilize a side navigating transitions on and off the field.
Ervine’s legacy sets a strong foundation for Ngarava. As Zimbabwe looks toward upcoming Test series and ODIs, and broader goals like World Cup qualification, there’s optimism that this new leadership will blend experience with fresh ambition