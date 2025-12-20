Richard Ngarava Appointed Zimbabwe Test And ODI Captain After Craig Ervine Steps Down

Zimbabwe Cricket ushers in a new leadership era as Richard Ngarava takes charge of the Test and ODI teams following Craig Ervine’s decision to step down

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Richard Ngarava Appointed Zimbabwe Test And ODI Captain
Richard Ngarava celebrates a wicket against India | Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Richard Ngarava named Zimbabwe’s new Test and ODI captain

  • He replaces Craig Ervine, who stepped down from the role

  • Sikandar Raza continue to lead the T20I squad

Richard Ngarava’s rise through Zimbabwe cricket has reached a new peak. On Saturday, Zimbabwe Cricket officially named the 27-year-old left-arm pacer Test and ODI captain, marking a fresh era for the national side.

The board’s quarterly meeting in Harare saw Ngarava take over leadership from veteran Craig Ervine, who stepped down after steering Zimbabwe through a tough rebuild. Brian Bennett, a promising young all-rounder, was named vice-captain, while Sikandar Raza will continue to lead the T20I squad.

A player who debuted in 2017 and became Zimbabwe’s first bowler to take 100 T20I wickets, he brings experience, and respect from his teammates. Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani highlighted that “he commands respect within the dressing room and has consistently delivered for Zimbabwe across all formats”, underscoring confidence in his leadership.

Richard Ngarava's Stats in Test and ODIs

Ngarava has shown consistency in each format he's played for Zimbabwe. The pacer has taken 25 wickets in just 11 Test matches while his ODI record speaks volume of his ability. Ngarava has played 55 ODI matches so far and has taken 70 wickets.

Related Content
Related Content

The star pacer has also shown greatness in the shortest format of the game. Ngarava has taken 108 wickets in just 90 T20I games, however, the management chose to continue with Sikandar Raza for leading the side in the T20I format.

Saying Goodbye to Craig Ervine’s Era

Craig Ervine’s decision to step down closed a significant chapter for Zimbabwe cricket. A stalwart batter and steady leader, Ervine guided the team with “professionalism, resilience and dignity during a challenging period”, according to Zimbabwe Cricket. His contributions helped stabilize a side navigating transitions on and off the field.

Ervine’s legacy sets a strong foundation for Ngarava. As Zimbabwe looks toward upcoming Test series and ODIs, and broader goals like World Cup qualification, there’s optimism that this new leadership will blend experience with fresh ambition

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad For T20 World Cup: Big Talking Points From Ajit Agarkar And Co's Selection Calls

  2. Why Was Shubman Gill Dropped From India's T20 World Cup Squad? Ajit Agarkar, Suryakumar Yadav Explain

  3. India Vs Pakistan, U-19 Asia Cup Final: Dubai Weather Forecast, ICC Academy Ground Pitch Report

  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mohammed Shami To Lead Bengal Squad Amid National Team Exile

  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit Sharma Set For Opener; Kohli, Pant Eye Limited Appearances

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  3. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  4. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. To Men Who Write Women Off

  2. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  3. ‘Manipur Wants Peace’, Say Meitei Protesters At Jantar Mantar Over Ethnic Violence

  4. Which State Has The Highest Unemployment Rate In India?

  5. 30 Years Of Irreverence

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Saudi Arabia, Dubai Deport Thousands Of Pakistani Nationals Over Begging

  2. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Violence Erupts Outside Indian Assistant High Commission In Bangladesh, Several Injured

  5. Who Was Sharif Osman Hadi And Why Has His Death Sparked Protests In Dhaka?

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm