100 Years Of The Indian Communist Movement & The Culture Of Rebellion, In Photos

Nitin Kumar Kushwaha reflects on a long arc of left political engagement, beginning with the echoes of Naxalbari and Telangana that shaped the artistic imagination of the 1980s. His involvement in collective artistic work in Banaras during the 1990s and his experience of its dissolution in the 2000s mirror the trajectory of progressive politics in India—moments of collective hope followed by fragmentation. Yet his reflections are not melancholic; they insist that ideological resolve must be rebuilt through emotional solidarity. Nitin’s practice bridges past struggles with present urgencies, reminding us that the affective dimension of politics—trust, care, and commitment—is as crucial as ideological clarity.