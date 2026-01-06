Grammy Awards Revive Album Cover Category To Honour Visual Artists After 50 Years

Why the Grammys revived the album cover award

Album covers have long influenced how audiences connect with music. From vinyl sleeves to digital thumbnails, album art remains a powerful storytelling tool. The return of this category acknowledges that music is not only heard but also seen.This year’s nominations include album artwork for releases such as Moisturizer by Wet Leg, Deb Tirar Ms Fotos by Bad Bunny, and Chromakopia. Each project represents a collaborative process where visual identity is developed alongside the music itself.