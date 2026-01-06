Grammy Awards Revive Album Cover Category To Honour Visual Artists After 50 Years

The Grammy Awards album cover category has returned after more than five decades, finally recognising the visual artists behind iconic music releases.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
The 68th Annual Grammy Awards
Grammys bring back album cover award after five decades. Photo: Grammy
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Grammy Awards revive album cover category after 50 years.

  • Visual artists will be honoured at the 68th Grammy Awards 2026.

  • Designers, photographers, and art directors will be honoured for shaping how audiences visually experience albums.

The Grammy Awards album cover category has been officially revived, marking a major shift in how the music industry recognises creative collaboration. After more than 50 years, the Grammys will once again honour the visual artists responsible for album artwork, placing designers, photographers, and art directors firmly in the spotlight.

The revived category will debut at the 68th Grammy Awards, scheduled for February 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount. The decision reflects a renewed focus on the role visuals play in shaping how music is seen, remembered, and experienced.

Why the Grammys revived the album cover award

Album covers have long influenced how audiences connect with music. From vinyl sleeves to digital thumbnails, album art remains a powerful storytelling tool. The return of this category acknowledges that music is not only heard but also seen.This year’s nominations include album artwork for releases such as Moisturizer by Wet Leg, Deb Tirar Ms Fotos by Bad Bunny, and Chromakopia. Each project represents a collaborative process where visual identity is developed alongside the music itself.

Artists involved in these projects have spoken about experimentation, intention, and shared creative language. From playful contrasts to carefully planned campaigns, the nominated works highlight how album art can shape an artist’s public image and the way listeners approach a record.

Related Content
Related Content
Grammy Awards 2026 nominations list - Instagram/Recording Academy
Grammy Nominations 2026: Kendrick Lamar Leads With Nine Nods, Lady Gaga Earns Seven | Full List Of Nominees Out

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Visual artists finally get centre stage

The Grammys honour album cover designers without requiring physical releases for eligibility, though all nominated albums this year are available in physical formats. This detail quietly points to a growing appreciation for tangible music formats like vinyl, which allow artwork to exist beyond screens.

Several nominees have described album covers as living objects that stay with listeners during different phases of life. This perspective reinforces why album art continues to matter, even in a streaming-first era.

The nomination process itself also evolved, with updated credits reflecting how fluid and collaborative album artwork can be. Designers, photographers and creative directors often work across stages of production, and the revised category structure allows that complexity to be recognised.

2026 Grammy Awards nominations details - Instagram/Recording Academy
Grammy 2026 Nominations: Date, Presenters, And When And Where To Watch The Event Live

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

What this means for the music industry

The reintroduction of the album cover category signals a broader shift within the Grammys. It shows a willingness to revisit overlooked creative roles and adapt to how audiences consume music today.

For visual artists, this recognition is more than symbolic. It validates their contribution as an essential part of the musical experience, not an afterthought. As music culture continues to blend sound, image and identity, this category feels long overdue.

The Grammy Awards 2026 updates make one thing clear: album art is no longer background decoration. It is part of the record’s voice.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Round 6 Live Score: Mumbai Stumble Early After Delayed Start, Shreyas Iyer At Crease

  2. Jharkhand Vs Madhya Pradesh Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Akshat-Shivang's 133-Run Stand Helps MP Post 277

  3. Himachal Pradesh Vs Mumbai Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Shreyas Iyer Starts As MUM Bat First

  4. Kerala Vs Pondicherry Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Rohera, Shreeram Fifties Take PDC To 247

  5. Australia Vs England LIVE Score, 5th Ashes Test Day 3: Travis Head Falls After 163 As ENG Tighten Grip In Sydney

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  2. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  3. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  4. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  5. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Prolonged Incarceration, And Limits Of Article 21 In UAPA: SC In 2020 Delhi Riots Case

  2. BMC Polls 2026: Fadnavis Vows Marathi-Hindu Mayor, Deportations

  3. Tamil Nadu Elections: Congress Rejects TVK Alliance, Stands Firm With DMK

  4. 'Can't Ignore Different Roles Of Accused': SC Denies Relief To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Case

  5. Development At What Cost? Mumbai’s Mangroves In The Crosshairs

Entertainment News

  1. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  2. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  3. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  4. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  5. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. Colombia’s President Warns He Will ‘Unleash The Jaguar’ After Trump’s Threats

  2. Venezuela: Acting President Delcy Rodriguez Hopes For Respectful Relations With US

  3. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  4. Trump Hints at New Tariffs Over India’s Russian Oil Imports

  5. Bangladesh Court Sets January 21 For Charge Framing In Sedition Case Against Hasina

Latest Stories

  1. Grammy Awards Revive Album Cover Category To Honour Visual Artists After 50 Years

  2. Goa Vs Punjab LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Shubman Gill's Inclusion Boosts PUN's Chances

  3. Umar Khalid Denied Bail, While Rape Convict Dera Chief Gets 15th Parole

  4. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Diary Of A Homeless Child

  5. Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From The Third Bank Of The Jordan River By Hussein Barghouthi

  6. ONGC Gas Leak Triggers Inferno in Andhra’s Konaseema, 600 Evacuated

  7. Evangeline Lilly Reveals She Has Brain Damage Following A Head Injury, Shares Health Update

  8. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Shallow Fog and Cold Conditions Continue