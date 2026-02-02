Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Bad Bunny Wins Album Of The Year, Kendrick Lamar And SZA Accept Record Of The Year

Kendrick Lamar led the nominations at the Grammy Awards 2026, with 9 nods, followed by Lady Gaga with seven. Olivia Dean was named as Best New Artist. Song of the Year went to Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for WILDFLOWER. Kendrick Lamar and SZA bagged Record of The Year for Luther. Bad Bunny grabbed a gramophone statue in the Album of the Year category for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.