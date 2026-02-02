Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Bad Bunny Wins Album Of The Year, Kendrick Lamar And SZA Accept Record Of The Year

Grammy Awards 2026 Winners: Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga have recorded several big victories.

Garima Das
Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Grammys 2026
Grammys 2026 winners Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The 68th Grammy Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday. 

  • Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga have recorded several big victories.

  • Check out the full list of winners here.

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards, which honoured the best recordings, compositions, and artists in 95 categories, took place on Sunday (February 1), 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Emmy Award-winning comedian Trevor Noah hosted the star-studded event for the sixth time. Music's Biggest Night saw Sabrina Carpenter, Rosé, Tyla, Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Chappell Roan, Katseye and many others in attendance. Rosé and Bruno Mars opened the 2026 Grammy Awards with a terrific performance.

Kendrick Lamar led the nominations at the Grammy Awards 2026, with 9 nods, followed by Lady Gaga with seven. Olivia Dean was named as Best New Artist. Song of the Year went to Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for WILDFLOWER. Kendrick Lamar and SZA bagged Record of The Year for Luther. Bad Bunny grabbed a gramophone statue in the Album of the Year category for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.

For the unversed, the 2026 Grammy Awards recognised music released from the time span of August 31, 2024 and August 30, 2025.

All you need to know about Grammys 2026 - X
Grammys 2026: When And Where To Watch Music's Biggest Night In India, Performers, Presenters - Full Details Inside

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Related Content
Related Content

Here’s the complete winners list from Grammys 2026

Record Of The Year

Bad Bunny — DtMF
Sabrina Carpenter — Manchild
Doechii — Anxiety
Billie Eilish — WILDFLOWER
Lady Gaga — Abracadabra
Kendrick Lamar and SZA — Luther - Winner
Chappell Roan — The Subway
Rosé and Bruno Mars — APT.

Album Of The Year

Bad Bunny — DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS - Winner
Justin Bieber — SWAG
Sabrina Carpenter — Man’s Best Friend
Clipse, Pusha T and Malice — Let God Sort Em Out
Lady Gaga — MAYHEM
Kendrick Lamar — GNX
Leon Thomas — MUTT
Tyler, The Creator — CHROMAKOPIA

Song Of The Year (Songwriters)

Lady Gaga — Abracadabra
Doechii — Anxiety
Rosé and Bruno Mars — APT.
Bad Bunny — DtMF
HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI — Golden [From ‘KPop Demon Hunters’]
Kendrick Lamar and SZA — luther
Sabrina Carpenter — Manchild
Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell — WILDFLOWER - Winner

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean
KATSEYE
The Marias
Addison Rae
sombr
Leon Thomas
Alex Warren
Lola Young

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Dan Auerbach
Cirkut - Winner
Dijon
Blake Mills
Sounwave

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen - Winner
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Laura Veltz

Best Pop Solo Performance

Justin Bieber — DAISIES
Sabrina Carpenter — Manchild
Lady Gaga — Disease
Chappell Roan — The Subway
Lola Young — Messy - Winner

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande — Defying Gravity - Winner
HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI — Golden [From ‘KPop Demon Hunters’]”
KATSEYE — Gabriela
Rosé and Bruno Mars — APT.
SZA Featuring Kendrick Lamar — 30 For 30

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber — SWAG
Sabrina Carpenter — Man’s Best Friend
Miley Cyrus — Something Beautiful
Lady Gaga — MAYHEM - Winner
Teddy Swims — I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Disclosure and Anderson .Paak — No Cap
Fred again.., Skepta and PlaqueBoyMax — Victory Lap
KAYTRANADA — SPACE INVADER
Skrillex — VOLTAGE
Tame Impala — End Of Summer - Winner

Best Dance Pop Recording

Selena Gomez and benny blanco — Bluest Flame
Lady Gaga — Abracadabra - Winner
Zara Larsson — Midnight Sun
Tate McRae — Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)
PinkPantheress — Illegal

Best Dance/Electronic Album

FKA twigs — EUSEXUA - Winner
Fred again.. — Ten Days
PinkPantheress — Fancy That
RÜFÜS DU SOL — Inhale / Exhale
Skrillex — F— U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3

Best Remixed Recording

Gesaffelstein — Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix) - Winner
KAYTRANADA — Don’t Forget About Us
Ron Trent — A Dreams A Dream – Ron Trent Remix
Chris Lake — Galvanize
David Guetta — Golden – David Guetta REM/X

Best Rock Performance

Amyl and The Sniffers — U Should Not Be Doing That
Linkin Park — The Emptiness Machine
Turnstile — NEVER ENOUGH
Hayley Williams — Mirtazapine
YUNGBLUD Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II — Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning - Winner

Best Metal Performance

Dream Theater — Night Terror
Ghost — Lachryma
Sleep Token — Emergence
Spiritbox — Soft Spine
Turnstile — BIRDS - Winner

Best Rock Song

Nine Inch Nails — As Alive As You Need Me To Be - Winner
Sleep Token — Caramel
Hayley Williams — Glum
Turnstile — NEVER ENOUGH
YUNGBLUD — Zombie

Best Rock Album

Deftones — private music
HAIM — I quit
Linkin Park — From Zero
Turnstile — NEVER ENOUGH - Winner
YUNGBLUD — Idols

Best Alternative Music Performance

Bon Iver — Everything Is Peaceful Love
The Cure — Alone - Winner
Turnstile — SEEIN’ STARS
Wet Leg — mangetout
Hayley Williams — Parachute

Best Alternative Music Album

Bon Iver — SABLE, fABLE
The Cure — Songs Of A Lost World - Winner
Tyler, The Creator — DON’T TAP THE GLASS
Wet Leg — moisturizer
Hayley Williams — Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party

Best R&B Performance

Justin Bieber — YUKON
Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller — It Depends
Kehlani — Folded - Winner
Leon Thomas — MUTT (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)
Summer Walker — Heart Of A Woman

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Durand Bernarr — Here We Are
Lalah Hathaway — UPTOWN
Ledisi — LOVE YOU TOO
SZA — Crybaby
Leon Thomas — VIBES DON’T LIE - Winner

Best R&B Song

Kehlani — Folded - Winner
Summer Walker — Heart Of A Woman
Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller — It Depends
Durand Bernarr — Overqualified
Leon Thomas — YES IT IS

Best Progressive R&B Album

Durand Bernarr — BLOOM - Winner
Bilal — Adjust Brightness
Destin Conrad — LOVE ON DIGITAL
FLO — Access All Areas
Terrace Martin and Kenyon Dixon — Come As You Are

Best R&B Album

GIVĒON — BELOVED
Coco Jones — Why Not More?
Ledisi — The Crown
Teyana Taylor — Escape Room
Leon Thomas — MUTT - Winner

Best Rap Performance

Cardi B — Outside
Clipse, Pusha T and Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell Williams — Chains & Whips - Winner
Doechii — Anxiety
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay — tv off
Tyler, The Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown — Darling, I

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Fridayy Featuring Meek Mill — Proud Of Me
JID Featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 6LACK — Wholeheartedly
Kendrick Lamar and SZA — Luther - Winner
Terrace Martin and Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody — WeMaj
PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake — SOMEBODY LOVES ME

Best Rap Song

Doechii — Anxiety
Clipse, Pusha T and Malice Featuring John Legend and Voices Of Fire — The Birds Don’t Sing
Tyler, The Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red and Lil Wayne — Sticky
GloRilla — TGIF
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay — tv off - Winner

Best Rap Album

Clipse, Pusha T and Malice — Let God Sort Em Out
GloRilla — GLORIOUS
JID — God Does Like Ugly
Kendrick Lamar — GNX - Winner
Tyler, The Creator — CHROMAKOPIA

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Queen Sheba — A Hurricane in Heels: healed people don’t act like that (partially recorded live @City Winery & other places)
Marc Marcel — Black Shaman
Omari Hardwick and Anthony Hamilton — Pages
Saul Williams, Carlos Niño and Friends — Saul Williams Meets Carlos Niño & Friends At Treepeople
Mad Skillz — Words For Days Vol. 1 - Winner

Best Jazz Performance

Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Immanuel Wilkins and Mark Whitfield — Noble Rise
Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade — Windows – Live - Winner
Samara Joy — Peace Of Mind / Dreams Come True
Michael Mayo — Four
Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold and Rachel Eckroth — All Stars Lead To You – Live

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Dee Dee Bridgewater and Bill Charlap — Elemental
Terri Lyne Carrington and Christie Dashiell — We Insist 2025!
Samara Joy — Portrait - Winner
Michael Mayo — Fly
Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold and Rachel Eckroth — Live at Vic’s Las Vegas

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade — Trilogy 3 (Live)
Sullivan Fortner Featuring Peter Washington and Marcus Gilmore — Southern Nights - Winner
Branford Marsalis Quartet — Belonging
John Patitucci Featuring Chris Potter and Brian Blade — Spirit Fall
Yellowjackets — Fasten Up

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

The 8-Bit Big Band — Orchestrator Emulator
Christian McBride Big Band — Without Further Ado, Vol 1 - Winner
Danilo Pérez and Bohuslän Big Band — Lumen
Deborah Silver and The Count Basie Orchestra — Basie Rocks!
Sun Ra Arkestra — Lights on a Satellite
Kenny Wheeler Legacy Featuring The Royal Academy of Music Jazz Orchestra and Frost Jazz Orchestra — Some Days Are Better: The Lost Scores

Best Latin Jazz Album

Paquito D’Rivera and Madrid-New York Connection Band — La Fleur de Cayenne
Arturo O’Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring Pedrito Martinez, Daymé Arocena, Jon Faddis, Donald Harrison and Melvis Santa — The Original Influencers: Dizzy, Chano & Chico
Arturo O’Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra — Mundoagua – Celebrating Carla Bley
Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yainer Horta and Joey Calveiro — A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole - Winner
Miguel Zenón Quartet — Vanguardia Subterránea: Live at The Village Vanguard

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Ambrose Akinmusire — honey from a winter stone
Robert Glasper — Keys To The City Volume One
Brad Mehldau — Ride into the Sun
Nate Smith — LIVE-ACTION - Winner
Immanuel Wilkins — Blues Blood

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Laila Biali — Wintersongs
Jennifer Hudson — The Gift Of Love
Elton John and Brandi Carlile — Who Believes In Angels?
Lady Gaga — Harlequin
Laufey — A Matter Of Time - Winner
Barbra Streisand — The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

ARKAI — Brightside - Winner
Gerald Clayton — Ones & Twos
Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda and Antonio Sánchez — BEATrio
Bob James and Dave Koz — Just Us
Charu Suri — Shayan

Best Musical Theater Album

Marco Paguia, Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek — Buena Vista Social Club - Winner
Taurean Everett, Megan Hilty, Josh Lamon, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard and Michelle Williams — Death Becomes Her
Danny Burstein, Kevin Csolak, Audra McDonald, Jordan Tyson and Joy Woods — Gypsy
Emily Bergl, Jonathan Groff, Erika Henningsen, Gracie Lawrence and Michele Pawk — Just In Time
Marcus Choi, Darren Criss, Dez Duron and Helen J Shen — Maybe Happy Ending

Best Country Solo Performance

Tyler Childers — Nose On The Grindstone
Shaboozey — Good News
Chris Stapleton — Bad As I Used To Be [From ‘F1® The Movie’] - Winner
Zach Top — I Never Lie
Lainey Wilson — Somewhere Over Laredo

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton — A Song To Sing
Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson — Trailblazer
Margo Price and Tyler Childers — Love Me Like You Used To Do
Shaboozey and Jelly Roll — Amen - Winner
George Strait and Chris Stapleton — Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame

Best Country Song

Tyler Childers — Bitin’ List - Winner
Shaboozey — Good News
Zach Top — I Never Lie
Lainey Wilson — Somewhere Over Laredo
Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton — A Song To Sing

Best Traditional Country Album

Charley Crockett — Dollar A Day
Lukas Nelson — American Romance
Willie Nelson — Oh What A Beautiful World
Margo Price — Hard Headed Woman
Zach Top — Ain’t In It For My Health - Winner

Best Contemporary Country Album

Kelsea Ballerini — Patterns
Tyler Childers — Snipe Hunter
Eric Church — Evangeline Vs. The Machine
Jelly Roll — Beautifully Broken - Winner
Miranda Lambert — Postcards From Texas

Best American Roots Performance

Jon Batiste Featuring Randy Newman — LONELY AVENUE
I’m With Her — Ancient Light
Jason Isbell — Crimson And Clay
Alison Krauss and Union Station — Richmond On The James
Mavis Staples — Beautiful Strangers - Winner

Best Americana Performance

Sierra Hull — Boom
Maggie Rose and Grace Potter — Poison In My Well
Mavis Staples — Godspeed - Winner
Molly Tuttle — That’s Gonna Leave A Mark
Jesse Welles — Horses

Best American Roots Song

I’m With Her — Ancient Light - Winner
Jon Batiste — BIG MONEY
Jason Isbell — Foxes In The Snow
Jesse Welles — Middle
Sierra Hull — Spitfire

Best Americana Album

Jon Batiste — BIG MONEY - Winner
Larkin Poe — Bloom
Willie Nelson — Last Leaf On The Tree
Molly Tuttle — So Long Little Miss Sunshine
Jesse Welles — Middle

Best Bluegrass Album

Michael Cleveland and Jason Carter — Carter & Cleveland
Sierra Hull — A Tip Toe High Wire
Alison Krauss and Union Station — Arcadia
The Steeldrivers — Outrun
Billy Strings — Highway Prayers - Winner

Best Traditional Blues Album

Buddy Guy — Ain’t Done With The Blues - Winner
Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ — Room On The Porch
Maria Muldaur — One Hour Mama: The Blues Of Victoria Spivey
Charlie Musselwhite — Look Out Highway
Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Bobby Rush — Young Fashioned Ways

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Joe Bonamassa — Breakthrough
Samantha Fish — Paper Doll
Eric Gales — A Tribute To LJK
Robert Randolph — Preacher Kids - Winner
Southern Avenue — Family

Best Folk Album

Rhiannon Giddens and Justin Robinson — What Did The Blackbird Say To The Crow
Patty Griffin — Crown Of Roses
I’m With Her — Wild And Clear And Blue - Winner
Jason Isbell — Foxes In The Snow
Jesse Welles — Under The Powerlines April 24 – September 24

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Corey Henry and The Treme Funktet — Live At Vaughan’s
Preservation Brass and Preservation Hall Jazz Band — For Fat Man
Kyle Roussel — Church Of New Orleans
Trombone Shorty and New Breed Brass Band — Second Line Sunday
Various Artists — A Tribute To The King Of Zydeco - Winner

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Kirk Franklin — Do It Again
Tasha Cobbs Leonard and John Legend — Church
Jonathan McReynolds and Jamal Roberts — Still Live
Pastor Mike Jr. — Amen
Cece Winans Featuring Shirley Caesar — Come Jesus Come - Winner

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Elevation Worship, Chris Brown, Brandon Lake — I Know A Name
Forrest Frank — YOUR WAY’S BETTER
Brandon Lake With Jelly Roll — Hard Fought Hallelujah - Winner
Lecrae, Killer Mike, T.I. — Headphones
Darrel Walls, PJ Morton — Amazing

Best Gospel Album

Yolanda Adams — Sunny Days
Tasha Cobbs Leonard — Tasha
Tamela Mann — Live Breathe Fight
Tye Tribbett — Only On The Road Live
Darrel Walls and PJ Morton — Heart Of Mine - Winner

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Forrest Frank — CHILD OF GOD II
Israel & New Breed — Coritos Vol. 1 - Winner
Brandon Lake — King Of Hearts
Lecrae — Reconstruction
Tauren Wells — Let The Church Sing

Best Roots Gospel Album

The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir — I Will Not Be Moved (Live) - Winner
Gaither Vocal Band — Then Came The Morning
The Isaacs — Praise & Worship: More Than A Hollow Hallelujah
Karen Peck & New River — Good Answers
Candi Staton — Back To My Roots

Best Latin Pop Album

Rauw Alejandro — Cosa Nuestra
Andrés Cepeda — BOGOTÁ DELUXE
KAROL G — Tropicoqueta
Natalia Lafourcade — Cancionera - Winner
Alejandro Sanz — ¿Y ahora qué?

Best Música Urbana Album

Bad Bunny — DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
J Balvin — Mixteip
Feid — FERXXO VOL X: Sagrado
Nicki Nicole — NAIKI
Trueno — EUB DELUXE
Yandel — SINFÓNICO (En Vivo)

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Aterciopelados — Genes Rebeldes
Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana — ASTROPICAL
CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso — PAPOTA - Winner
Los Wizzards — ALGORHYTHM
Fito Paez — Novela

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera — MALA MÍA
Grupo Frontera — Y Lo Que Viene
Paola Jara — Sin Rodeos
Carín León — Palabra De To’s (Seca) - Winner
Bobby Pulido — Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía – Por La Puerta Grande (En Vivo)

Best Tropical Latin Album

Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta — Fotografías
Gloria Estefan — Raíces - Winner
Grupo Niche — Clásicos 1.0
Alain Pérez — Bingo
Gilberto Santa Rosa — Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2

Best Global Music Performance

Bad Bunny — EoO - Winner
Ciro Hurtado — Cantando en el Camino
Angélique Kidjo — JERUSALEMA
Yeisy Rojas — Inmigrante Y Que?
Shakti — Shrini’s Dream (Live)
Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar — Daybreak

Best African Music Performance

Burna Boy — Love
Davido Featuring Omah Lay — With You
Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin — Hope & Love
Ayra Starr Featuring Wizkid — Gimme Dat
Tyla — PUSH 2 START - Winner

Best Global Music Album

Siddhant Bhatia — Sounds Of Kumbha
Burna Boy — No Sign of Weakness
Youssou N’Dour — Eclairer le monde – Light the World
Shakti — Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live)
Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar — Chapter III: We Return To Light
Caetano Veloso And Maria Bethânia — Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo - Winner

Best Reggae Album

Lila Iké — Treasure Self Love
Vybz Kartel — Heart & Soul
Keznamdi — BLXXD & FYAH - Winner
Mortimer — From Within
Jesse Royal — No Place Like Home

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Kirsten Agresta-Copely — Kuruvinda
Cheryl B. Engelhardt, GEM, Dallas String Quartet — According To The Moon
Jahnavi Harrison — Into The Forest
Carla Patullo Featuring The Scorchio Quartet & Tonality — NOMADICA - Winner
Chris Redding — The Colors In My Mind

Best Children’s Music Album

Joanie Leeds & Joya — Ageless: 100 Years Young
Mega Ran — Buddy’s Magic Tree House
FYÜTCH & Aura V — Harmony - Winner
Flor Bromley — Herstory
Tori Amos — The Music Of Tori And The Muses

Best Comedy Album

Bill Burr — Drop Dead Years
Sarah Silverman — PostMortem
Ali Wong — Single Lady
Jamie Foxx — What Had Happened Was…
Nate Bargatze — Your Friend, Nate Bargatze - Winner

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Kathy Garver — Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story
Trevor Noah — Into The Uncut Grass
Ketanji Brown Jackson — Lovely One: A Memoir
Dalai Lama — Meditations: The Reflections Of His Holiness The Dalai Lama - Winner
Fab Morvan — You Know It’s True: The Real Story Of Milli Vanilli

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Timothée Chalamet — A Complete Unknown
Various Artists — F1® The Album
Various Artists — KPop Demon Hunters
Various Artists — Sinners - Winner
Various Artists — Wicked

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Film & TV)

John Powell — How To Train Your Dragon
Theodore Shapiro — Severance: Season 2
Ludwig Göransson — Sinners - Winner
John Powell & Stephen Schwartz — Wicked
Kris Bowers — The Wild Robot

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games & Other Interactive Media

Pinar Toprak — Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Secrets of the Spires
Wilbert Roget, II — Helldivers 2
Gordy Haab — Indiana Jones And The Great Circle
Cody Matthew Johnson & Wilbert Roget, II — Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & A Pirate’s Fortune
Austin Wintory — Sword of the Sea - Winner

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross — As Alive As You Need Me To Be [From “TRON: Ares”]
EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick — Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”] - Winner
Ludwig Göransson & Raphael Saadiq — I Lied to You [From “Sinners”]
Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Bernie Taupin & Andrew Watt — Never Too Late [From “Elton John: Never Too Late”]
Ludwig Göransson & Brittany Howard — Pale, Pale Moon [From “Sinners”]
Leonard Denisenko, Rodarius Green, Travis Harrington, Tarkan Kozluklu, Kyris Mingo & Darius Povilinus — Sinners [From “Sinners”]

Best Music Video

Sabrina Carpenter — Manchild
Clipse — So Be It
Doechii — Anxiety - Winner
OK Go — Love
Sade — Young Lion

Best Music Film

Devo — Devo
Raye — Live At The Royal Albert Hall
Diane Warren — Relentless
John Williams — Music By John Williams - Winner
Pharrell Williams — Piece By Piece

Best Recording Package

Hà Trinh Quoc Bao, Damian Kulash, Jr., Claudio Ripol, Wombi Rose & Yuri Suzuki — And The Adjacent Possible
Bráulio Amado & Alim Smith — Balloonerism
Rory McCartney — Danse Macabre: De Luxe
Farbod Kokabi & Emily Sneddon — Loud Is As
Tim Breen & Ken Shipley — Sequoia
Miller McCormick — The Spins (Picture Disc Vinyl)
Meghan Foley & Michelle Holme — Tracks II: The Lost Albums - Winner

Best Album Cover

Shaun Llewellyn & Luis “Panch” Perez — CHROMAKOPIA - Winner
William Wesley II — The Crux
Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio — Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Cody Critcheloe & Andrew J.S. — Glory
Hester Chambers, Ellis Durand, Henry Holmes, Matt de Jong, Jamie-James Medina, Joshua Mobaraki & Rhian Teasdale — moisturizer

Best Album Notes

Scott B. Bomar — Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long: On Stage 1964-1974 (Buck Owens And His Buckaroos)
Adam Shatz — After The Last Sky (Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates, Dave Holland)
Amanda Ekery — Árabe (Amanda Ekery)
Alec Palao — The First Family: Live At Winchester Cathedral 1967 (Sly & The Family Stone)
Bob Mehr — A Ghost Is Born (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) (Wilco)
Ashley Kahn — Miles ’55: The Prestige Recordings (Miles Davis) - Winner

Best Historical Album

Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell — Joni Mitchell Archives – Volume 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980) (Joni Mitchell) - Winner
Cally Callomon & Johnny Chandler — The Making Of Five Leaves Left (Nick Drake)
Samy Ben Redjeb — Roots Rocking Zimbabwe – The Modern Sound Of Harare’ Townships 1975-1980 (Analog Africa No.41) (Various Artists)
Samy Ben Redjeb — Super Disco Pirata – De Tepito Para El Mundo 1965-1980 (Analog Africa No. 39) (Various Artists)
Will Bratton, Sharyn Felder & Cheryl Pawelski — You Can’t Hip A SquareThe Doc Pomus Songwriting Demos (Doc Pomus)

India at Grammy Awards 2026 - YouTube
68th Grammy Awards 2026: Indian Nominees To Watch Out For

BY Aishani Biswas

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Jesse Brock, Jon Castelli, Tyler Johnson, Nick Lobel, Simon Maartensson, Lawrence “Boo” Mitchell, Anders Mouridsen, Ryan Nasci, Ernesto Olivera-Lapier, Ethan Schneiderman & Owen Stoutt; Dale Becker, mastering engineer — All Things Light (Cam)
Neal Cappellino & Gary Paczosa; Brad Blackwood, mastering engineer — Arcadia (Alison Krauss & Union Station)
Joseph Lorge, Blake Mills & Sebastian Reunert; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer — For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) (Japanese Breakfast)
Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer — That Wasn’t A Dream (Pino Palladino, Blake Mills) - Winner

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Mike Tierney; Alan Silverman, mastering engineer — Cerrone: Don’t Look Down (Sandbox Percussion) - Winner
Gintas Norvila; Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineer — Eastman: Symphony No. 2Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2 (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra)
Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer — Shostakovich: Lady Macbeth Of The Mtsensk District (Andris Nelsons, Kristine Opolais, Günther Groissböck, Peter Hoare, Brenden Gunnell & Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin, Bill Maylone, Judith Sherman & David Skidmore; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer — Standard Stoppages (Third Coast Percussion)
Morten Lindberg; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer — Yule (Trio Mediæval)

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Sergei Kvitko

Morten Lindberg

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone - Winner

Best Immersive Audio Album

Andrew Law — All American F***boy (Duckwrth)
Justin Gray; Michael Romanowski; Justin Gray, Drew Jurecka & Morten Lindberg — Immersed (Justin Gray) - Winner
Andrés Mayo & Martín Muscatello — An Immersive Tribute To Astor Piazzolla (Live) (Various Artists)
Hans-Martin Buff — Tearjerkers (Tearjerkers)
Morten Lindberg; Morten Lindberg; Arve Henriksen & Morten Lindberg — Yule (Trio Mediæval)

Best Instrumental Composition

Remy Le Boeuf — First Snow (Nordkraft Big Band, Remy Le Boeuf & Danielle Wertz) - Winner
Miho Hazama — Live Life This Day: Movement I (Miho Hazama, Danish Radio Big Band & Danish National Symphony Orchestra)
Sierra Hull — Lord, That’s A Long Way (Sierra Hull)
Zain Effendi — Opening (Zain Effendi)
John Powell & Stephen Schwartz — Train To Emerald City (John Powell & Stephen Schwartz)
Ludwig Göransson — Why You Here / Before The Sun Went Down (Ludwig Göransson Featuring Miles Caton)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Cynthia Erivo — Be Okay (Cynthia Erivo)
Remy Le Boeuf — A Child Is Born (Nordkraft Big Band & Remy Le Boeuf)
Andy Clausen, Addison Maye-Saxon, Riley Mulherkar & Chloe Rowlands — Fight On (The Westerlies)
Bryan Carter, Charlie Rosen & Matthew Whitaker — Super Mario Praise Break (The 8-Bit Big Band) - Winner

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick, Nate Smith & Amanda Taylor — Big Fish (Nate Smith Featuring säje) - Winner
Nelson Riddle — How Did She Look? (Seth MacFarlane)
Jacob Collier — Keep An Eye On Summer (Jacob Collier)
Clyde Lawrence, Gracie Lawrence & Linus Lawrence — Something In The Water (Acoustic-Ish) (Lawrence)
Cody Fry — What A Wonderful World (Cody Fry)

Best Orchestral Performance

Michael Repper — Coleridge-Taylor: Toussaint L’Ouverture; Ballade Op. 4; Suites From ’24 Negro Melodies’ (National Philharmonic)
Andris Nelsons — Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie (Boston Symphony Orchestra) - Winner
Gustavo Dudamel — Ravel: Boléro, M. 81 (Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Of Venezuela)
Yannick Nézet-Séguin — Still & Bonds (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
Esa-Pekka Salonen — Stravinsky: Symphony In Three Movements (San Francisco Symphony)

Best Opera Recording

Kwamé Ryan — Heggie: Intelligence (Houston Grand Opera; Gene Scheer) - Winner
Carolyn Kuan — Huang Ruo: An American Soldier (American Composers Orchestra; David Henry Hwang)
Alan Pierson — Kouyoumdjian: Adoration (Silvana Quartet; The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street)
Elaine Kelly — O’Halloran: Trade & Mary Motorhead (Irish National Opera Orchestra; Mark O’Halloran)
Yannick Nézet-Séguin — Tesori: Grounded (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus; George Brant)

Best Choral Performance

Craig Hella Johnson — Advena – Liturgies For A Broken World (Conspirare)
Grant Gershon — Childs: In The Arms Of The Beloved (Los Angeles Master Chorale)
Donald Nally — Lang: Poor Hymnal (The Crossing)
Gustavo Dudamel; Grant Gershon, chorus master — OrtizYanga (Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale) - Winner
Steven Fox; Emily Drennan & Patti Drennan, chorus masters — Requiem Of Light (The Clarion Choir)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound — DennehyLand Of Winter - Winner
Neave Trio — La Mer – French Piano Trios
Lili Haydn & Paul Cantelon — Lullabies For The Brokenhearted
Yuja Wang; Andris Nelsons — Slavic Sessions (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Third Coast Percussion — Standard Stoppages

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Curtis Stewart; Michael Repper — Coleridge-Taylor: 3 Selections From 24 Negro Melodies (National Philharmonic)
Mary Dawood Catlin; Jesús David Medina & Raniero Palm — Hope Orchestrated (Venezuela Strings Recording Ensemble)
Adam Tendler — Inheritances
Han Chen; John Jeter — Price: Piano Concerto In One Movement In D Minor (Malmö Opera Orchestra)
Yo-Yo Ma; Andris Nelsons — Shostakovich: The Cello Concertos (Boston Symphony Orchestra) - Winner
Yuja Wang; Andris Nelsons — Shostakovich: The Piano ConcertosSolo Works (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Allison Charney; Benjamin Loeb — Alike – My Mother’s Dream (National Symphonia Orchestra)
Sidney Outlaw; Warren Jones — Black Pierrot
Devony Smith; Danny Zelibor; Michael Nicolas — In This Short Life
Susan Narucki; Curtis Macomber — Kurtág: Kafka Fragments
Theo Hoffman; Steven Blier — Schubert Beatles (Rupert Boyd, Julia Bullock, Alex Levine, Andrew Owens, Rubén Rengel & Sam Weber)
Amanda Forsythe; Robert Mealy, Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs — Telemann: Ino – Opera Arias For Soprano (Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra) - Winner

Best Classical Compendium

Sandbox Percussion; Jonathan Allen, Victor Caccese, Christopher Cerrone, Ian Rosenbaum, Terry Sweeney & Mike Tierney — Cerrone: Don’t Look Down
Will Liverman; Jonathan Estabrooks — The Dunbar/Moore Sessions, Vol. II
Gustavo Dudamel; Dmitriy Lipay — Ortiz: Yanga - Winner
Janai Brugger, Isolde Fair, MB Gordy & Starr Parodi; Nicholas Dodd; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley — Seven Seasons
Christina Sandsengen; Shaun Drew & Christina Sandsengen — Tombeaux

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Christopher Cerrone — Cerrone: Don’t Look Down (Conor Hanick & Sandbox Percussion)
Donnacha Dennehy — Dennehy: Land Of Winter (Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound)
Tania León — León: Raíces (Origins) (Edward Gardner & London Philharmonic Orchestra)
Shawn E. Okpebholo — Okpebholo: Songs In Flight (Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez & Various Artists)
Gabriela Ortiz — Ortiz: Dzonot (Alisa Weilerstein, Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic) - Winner

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Warns PCB Of Serious Consequences Over Possible India Match Boycott

  2. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  3. ICC U-19 World Cup 2026, Semi-Finals Guide: Understand How Matches Will Be Played In This Phase

  4. No IND Vs PAK Match At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Read Pakistan Statement

  5. India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Know Your Opponents – USA

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  2. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

  4. Australian Open Final: Alcaraz Denies Djokovic To Become Youngest Winner Of All Four Majors - Data Debrief

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Grinds Down Novak Djokovic To Lift Maiden Australian Open Title

Badminton

  1. Thailand Masters 2026: Devika Sihag Secures Maiden Super 300 Title As Malaysian Opposition Retires In Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  5. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Budget 2026: Tourism Sees Ambitious Announcements; Heritage, Buddhism, Trekking Gets Major Focus

  2. Budget 2026: India Plans Rare Earth Corridors In Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Other States To Cut China Dependence

  3. Empowering Lakhpati Didis: Sitharaman Announces Community-Owned SHE Marts

  4. Budget 2026: Beyond SHE Marts, What's In It For Women And Children?

  5. Congress Slams Union Budget As ‘Totally Lacklustre’, Blind To India’s Real Crises

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. 15 Pakistani Soldiers, 92 Militants Killed In Balochistan Counter-Terror Operations

  2. Trump Says India Will Buy Venezuelan Oil Instead Of Iranian Crude

  3. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  4. Israeli Airstrikes Kill 30 In Gaza Amid Ceasefire Talks

  5. Activists Back Rojava Women, Call for Lasting Peace in Syria

Latest Stories

  1. Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Bad Bunny Wins Album Of The Year, Kendrick Lamar And SZA Accept Record Of The Year

  2. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  3. Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Wins His First-Ever Grammy, Achieves EGOT Status

  4. Who Wore ICE OUT Pins At The Grammys 2026? Artists Turn Red Carpet Into Protest Space

  5. 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Baramulla District In Jammu And Kashmir

  6. Who's Rafaela Pimenta? Football's First Female Super-Agent

  7. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  8. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Man City Highlights, Premier League: Solanke's Equaliser Dents Sky Blues' Title Hopes