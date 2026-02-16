30 Years Of Lucky Ali’s Music: Love And Longing On Loop

Not a trained musician, Ali came from a film family. He is the son of Mehmood and nephew to Meena Kumari—two of Hindi cinema’s memorable icons. He was interested in both acting and music, trying his luck at the latter since acting did not seem to work out for him. In an interview with Rediff very early on in his career, he explained how he landed on his first song when he was 13, as he started to discover chords on his first ever guitar. There is a kind of irreverence that comes with untutored musicians, discovering and shifting between notes and chords at one’s own will, unafraid to make mistakes—an ease that is perhaps often tamed by the structures and hierarchies the come with training. It is this ease that made his singing imitable. We’ve all known that person sitting in the college or university canteen, trying out chords on their own, unafraid of consequences; some of us have been them. It is this imitability that made Ali’s independent music popular in informal gatherings. If Alisha Chinai provided the groove and Daler Mehndi the beats, Ali (along with other Indipop artists like Shaan and KK) formed the warm, hummable parts of Indipop that anyone could break into.