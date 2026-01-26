Rang De Basanti At 20 | MTV To Radio, Reel To Streets: The Soundtrack That Refuses To Age

The quality of capturing young emotions—as they dofor the college students they catch unaware—remains embedded through the film’s music and lyrics. Mehra has described “Khalbali” as one that was meant to capture the storm brewing inside its characters—as they transition from people whose worlds were just about having fun and getting degrees, to ones who wouldn’t mind dying for a cause they believe in.The song, sung by Nacim, Mohammed Aslam, and Rahman, has no distinct choreography either; it follows the actors through shaky cameras as they indulge in free-flowing movements. In the narrative, it features right before their friend Ajay’s (R. Madhavan) death alters their lives forever.“Khalbali”—which literally translates to commotion, or chaos—speaks about the unconfined high of being young. It does so, as it mobilises sounds from across the world to be infused into a lingo that captures the Delhi college-speak. The Arabic part of the song, Ya Ali, was composed by Rahman after he heard a voice at a night club in London. It was then infused with the Hindi lyrics written by Joshi—which talks about the ziddiness of being young. Drawn from Sufi the dhikrand qawwali, the chants of Ya Ali form the spiritual anchor to the sonic chaos of the overlapping vocals and percussion-driven rock music.