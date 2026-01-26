20 Years Of Rang De Basanti | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

For those born around the 2000s like myself, sporadic childhood memories of televised protests remain vivid. Whether it was during the Hotel Taj terrorist attacks, the fight for justice for Nirbhaya or the Jessica Lal marches—they left a lasting impression. News to children appears little beyond haunting images of erupting crowds and violent police barricades. The young and impressionable mind doesn’t yet grasp why either side behaves the way it does. What remains instead is the image of a swelling uprising and a dysregulated authority meant to contain it. But as one grows older, the noise begins to separate into meaning—one starts to understand where each side stands, whom they fear and what they protect.