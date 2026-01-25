Rang De Basanti At 20 | Atul Kulkarni Interview: “A Cult Film From Which There’s Still Much Left To Learn”

A

Art and culture is something which flows; it’s not constant. And it always depends on what is happening in your education, social and economic systems.

Art is never in limbo. Cultural choices are always a result of all these things. We make the mistake of taking the entire audience of the country and treating it like one audience. It is not so, especially not in India, because if we take a cross-section of the Indian population, there are so many layers economically and socially. So, for every audience, it is a different kind of journey, and 20 years is a long time for any country. Culture is always flowing, like language always changes.

When we say a film is an eye-opener for the youth, then it is about the youth more than the film. It is up to them what kind of cinema should work and what kind of social scenario should be encouraged or opposed. Today, if a film is made where the youth feel this should be celebrated, then I think they'll definitely watch it.

Rang De Basanti is a cult film for a reason and is remembered after 20 years for a reason. Not many films are remembered like that. They are remembered because they should be watched again and things should be learned from films. Not every successful film is a cult film.

It holds its message not only about social points but also about filmmaking and script writing. It will remain a cult film for many years to come. Even film students need to learn from films like RDB as to how a story can be told.