Rang De Basanti At 20 | Atul Kulkarni Interview: “A Cult Film From Which There’s Still Much Left To Learn”

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's cult film Rang De Basanti (2006) is turning 20 tomorrow on Republic Day.

Garima Das
Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Atul Kulkarni
Atul Kulkarni interview on Rang De Basanti Photo: Instagram/Atul Kulkarni
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Rang De Basanti (2006) is turning 20 tomorrow on Republic Day.

  • The film served as a social critique of the prevailing situations of the country.

  • It portrayed the awakening of responsibility among a group of college students, sceptical about Indian politics and corruption.

“Art is the great democrat,” wrote John F. Kennedy. 

Art makes society see injustices, raise awareness for issues, challenge perceptions, spark debates and discussions—a catalyst mobilising the public for socio-political change.

The mid-2000s in India saw serious socio-economic disparities. Political discontent, corruption and bureaucratic inefficiency were endemic. There was a growing sense of disillusionment and alienation, especially among the youth. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Rang De Basanti (2006)—a social critique of the prevailing situations of the country—was like a breath of fresh air. The film portrays the awakening of responsibility among a group of college students, sceptical about Indian politics and corruption. What makes RDB significant is that it draws parallels between the sacrifices made by freedom fighters of the past and the sacrifices needed in the present to expose corruption, negligence and apathy of the establishment and reject the status quo. 

In a conversation with Garima Das for Outlook India, Atul Kulkarni, who played a pivotal role in the classic, which completes 20 years this Republic Day, opened up about his character Laxman Pandey, the current cinematic landscape and a lot more. Edited excerpts:

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Reveals Having Offered ‘Rang De Basanti’ To Farhan Akhtar - null
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Reveals Having Offered ‘Rang De Basanti’ To Farhan Akhtar

BY Prateek Sur

Q

It has been 20 years since Rang De Basanti. Why does it continue to hold social and political relevance even today?

A

Rang De Basanti is about corruption, and if it holds relevance, then it's unfortunate.

Rang De Basanti cast with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
Rang De Basanti cast with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Photo: IMDb
info_icon
Q

In the current scenario of hyper-nationalistic narratives in mainstream cinema, do you feel the narrative would have changed had it been made today?

Related Content
Related Content
A

Art and culture is something which flows; it’s not constant. And it always depends on what is happening in your education, social and economic systems.

Art is never in limbo. Cultural choices are always a result of all these things. We make the mistake of taking the entire audience of the country and treating it like one audience. It is not so, especially not in India, because if we take a cross-section of the Indian population, there are so many layers economically and socially. So, for every audience, it is a different kind of journey, and 20 years is a long time for any country. Culture is always flowing, like language always changes. 

When we say a film is an eye-opener for the youth, then it is about the youth more than the film. It is up to them what kind of cinema should work and what kind of social scenario should be encouraged or opposed. Today, if a film is made where the youth feel this should be celebrated, then I think they'll definitely watch it. 

Rang De Basanti is a cult film for a reason and is remembered after 20 years for a reason. Not many films are remembered like that. They are remembered because they should be watched again and things should be learned from films. Not every successful film is a cult film.

It holds its message not only about social points but also about filmmaking and script writing. It will remain a cult film for many years to come. Even film students need to learn from films like RDB as to how a story can be told.

Q

The film celebrated student activism, giving agency and vocabulary to the youth and made a strong case for dissent and rebellion against a corrupt and failed system. Do you think it would be difficult to make such a film in the current political environment?

A

I don't know if it's difficult. One needs to make a film like this and check if it's possible.

Rang De Basanti cast
Rang De Basanti cast Photo: IMDb
info_icon
Q

Coming to your character Laxman Pandey, how did you prepare yourself for this role? How much do you agree or differ from the character's political views?

A

I'm an actor. So whenever a character is given to me, I give importance to the story, the placement of the character and the scope of performance. As far as the preparation goes, I think the script was written so wonderfully that even if you could understand the character from what it was written, you didn't need much preparation.

Q

One of the most moving aspects in the film was the friendship between your character, who is a young leader of a right-wing political outfit, and Aslam, and how their relationship blossoms despite a stark contrast in political views. Why is such a relationship rare in today's cinema, where we see the 'othering' of Muslims on screen, or we portray them as antagonists?

A

Rang De Basanti is an iconic film for a reason. It is celebrated after 20 years for a reason. Every message it wanted to give is in the film, and that is why it is still relevant.

Q

Laxman Pandey's transformation as Bismil and helping Pandey evolve from being a jingoistic Hindu nationalist to being a proud Indian is quite significant. It shows that being anti-government doesn't mean you are anti-national. But today, once you raise your voice or express diverging political views, you become anti-national. Your take?

A

Laxman Pandey is all about realisation. His character starts with a stock reaction, what has been fed in his mind by mentors and when he actually spends time with the actual people, he realises what the truth is, and that is why he comes and says sorry to Aslam about whatever he was thinking. So that is what that character is aboutyou have to experience yourself and not just rely on whatever is spread. 

Q

Rang De Basanti blended multiple genreshistory, drama, romance, comedy, and other elements. Was it challenging for you to seamlessly transition between different times?

A

No. I just had to follow the script.

A still from RDB
A still from RDB Photo: IMDb
info_icon
Q

Many people were uncomfortable and still some think that the film propagated violent means to end the corruption in the system. Where do you stand on that?

A

It's a story. Any film or a story tries to make a point and that point is important. That is why the film was loved so much, because people got the point. What was imitated from the film was the candle march.

Shahid Kapoor - Instagram
Shahid Kapoor Reveals Reason Behind Turning Down Aamir Khan’s ‘Rang De Basanti’: Unfortunately, I Couldn’t Make Time For It

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Q

Do you think that regional cinema can reclaim the critical impulse that mainstream Bollywood has lost?

A

There is an assumption that Hindi cinema has lost it.

We take out one or two films and apply them to the entire industry. We need to check if that is true. When Rang De Basanti came, it was the sixth film about Bhagat Singh. There were four or five films before on Bhagat Singh and those kinds of themes. But people remember Rang De Basanti now, out of those films. We tend to just concentrate on one or two films and then blame the entire industry, all the filmmakers and the audiences. I don't think that is true.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Men In Blue Eye Series Win In Guwahati

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Name 15‑Member Squad After Reversing Boycott Threat

  3. Pakistan Legend Abdul Qadir’s Son Accused Of Sexual Assault By Housemaid

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh Accepts ICC Decision On Removal And Replacement By Scotland

  5. ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Super Six Guide: Understand How Matches Will Be Played In This Phase

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Elina Svitolina Vs Mirra Andreeva Highlights, Australian Open Round 4: Ukrainian Storms Into Quarters

  2. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Breezes Past Tommy Paul To Seal Meeting With Alex De Minaur In Quarters

  3. Australian Open 2026: Learner Tien Sweeps Away Daniil Medvedev To Secure First Grand Slam Quarterfinals

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Beat Tommy Paul To Reach Quarterfinals

  5. Daniil Medvedev Vs Learner Tien Highlights, Australian Open Round 4: 20-Year-Old American Sends 11th Seed Packing

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. EC Uploads ‘Logical Discrepancies’ Voter List After Supreme Court Order

  2. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  3. Chennai Weather Update: Yellow Alert for Heavy Rain Over the Weekend

  4. Jharkhand Risks Losing Rs 2,100 Cr in Central Funds Due To Delay In Municipal Polls

  5. Delhi Air Quality Returns to ‘Moderate’ After 103 Days As Rain Brings Brief Relief

Entertainment News

  1. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  2. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  3. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  4. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  5. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Russian Air Attacks Hit Ukraine’s Power Grid, Leaving 1.2 Million Without Electricity

  2. Trump Warns Iran As Reports Emerge Of Rising Death Toll From Protest Crackdown

  3. Crocs Controversy: Viral Allegations Of CEO Andrew Rees' Racist Tirade Spark Boycott Debate | Explained

  4. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

  5. Danish PM Says Trump Comments On NATO Role In Afghanistan 'Unacceptable'

Latest Stories

  1. KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

  2. Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round 6 Day 3: CHD, SAUR Win Big, MUM, SER On Verge Of Victory

  4. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

  5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

  6. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

  7. Australian Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley