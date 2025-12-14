IFFK 2025: Nidhi Saxena Interview | On Secret Of A Mountain Serpent, Ambiguity & Morality

A

When I was in Almora, I was meeting a lot of women whose fathers and husbands were in the army. Even my landlord’s son and husband used to come twice in the year. I felt empathetic towards the soldiers’ widows. I didn’t see them as individuals who had every right to go out and love and explore. Gradually, I got to know that they aren’t entirely unhappy with their husbands’ deaths. It was very shocking. They also liked someone in the town and had affairs. It took me some time and age to accept them. I was working in Almora in 2012 with a few NGOs. The seed came from there. With time, I started to feel the women’s absence of love.