Video Interview | ‘Chhath Begins With Her Voice’: Remembering Sharda Sinha, The Soul of Bihar’s Festival

For decades, Sharda Sinha’s voice has been inseparable from the spirit of Chhath Puja. Born in Bihar in 1952, she elevated Bhojpuri and Maithili folk music to national recognition, becoming the festival’s defining sound. In this Outlook conversation, her children — music producer Anshuman Sinha and singer Vandana Sinha — reflect on her journey, her Padma awards, and her final song “Chhath Maiya Ke Darbar,” released posthumously in 2025.