ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Check Full List Of Squads Announced So Far

U19 World Cup 2026 squads update with India, Australia, England and more teams announcing players as tournament build-up gathers pace ahead of kickoff worldwide excitement

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
U19 World Cup 2026: Full List Of Squads Announced So Far
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been in red-hot form in the recent past. Photo: X/BCCI
  • India Australia and England have confirmed their U19 World Cup 2026 squads

  • Young stars from multiple nations headline the announced teams

  • More squad announcements expected soon

The ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting editions yet, kicking off on January 15, 2026 in Zimbabwe and Namibia. With 16 teams set to compete in the 50-overs format, youth cricket fans around the world are keenly watching squad announcements as emerging stars prepare to shine on the international stage.

Teams are finalising their preparations with most of the major cricketing nations confirming their 15-member squads in December 2025. While some boards have revealed full line-ups, others are expected to name their teams in the coming days, giving fans even more to look forward to ahead of the tournament.

Below are all the squads that have been officially announced so far for the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026.

Confirmed U19 World Cup 2026 Squads Announced So Far

Group A

Australia: Oliver Peake (c), Kasey Barton, Naden Cooray, Jayden Draper, Ben Gordon, Steven Hogan, Thomas Hogan, John James, Charles Lachmund, Will Malajczuk, Nitesh Samuel, Hayden Schiller, Aryan Sharma, William Taylor, Alex Lee Young

Ireland: Olly Riley (c), Reuben Wilson, Alex Armstrong, Callum Armstrong, Marko Bates, Sebastian Dijkstra, Thomas Ford, Samuel Haslett, Adam Leckey, Febin Manoj, Luke Murray, Robert O’Brien, Freddie Ogilby, James West, Bruce Whaley. Non-Travelling Reserves: Peter le Roux, William Shields

Japan: Kazuma Kato-Stafford (c), Charles Hara-Hinze, Gabriel Hara-Hinze, Montgomery Hara-Hinze, Kaisei Kobayashi-Doggett, Timothy Moore, Skyler Nakayama-Cook, Ryuki Ozeki, Nihar Parmar, Nikhil Pol, Chihaya Sekine, Hugo Tani-Kelly, Sandev Aaryan Waduge, Kai Wall, Taylor Waugh

Sri Lanka: Yet to be announced

Group B

India: Ayush Mhatre (c), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, D. Deepesh, Mohamed Enaan, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Kishan Kumar Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A. Patel, Harvansh Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi

New Zealand: Tom Jones (c), Marco Alpe, Hugo Bogue, Harry Burns, Mason Clarke, Jacob Cotter, Aryan Mann, Brandon Matzopoulos, Flynn Morey, Snehith Reddy, Callum Samson, Jaskaran Sandhu, Selwin Sanjay, Hunter Shore, Harry Waite

Bangladesh: Yet to be announced

USA: Yet to be announced

Group C

England: Thomas Rew (c), Farhan Ahmed, Ralphie Albert, Ben Dawkins, Caleb Falconer, Ali Farooq, Alex French, Alex Green, Luke Hands, Manny Lumsden, Ben Mayes, James Minto, Isaac Mohammed, Joe Moores, Sebastian Morgan

Pakistan: Farhan Yousaf (c), Usman Khan (vc), Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Hasan Baloch, Ali Raza, Daniyal Ali Khan, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Huzaifa Ahsan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Mohammad Shayan (wk), Niqab Shafiq, Sameer Minhas, Umar Zaib. Non-travelling reserves: Abdul Qadir, Farhanullah, Hassan Khan, Ibtisam Azhar, Mohammad Huzaifa

Scotland: Thomas Knight (c), Finlay Carter, Max Chaplin, George Cutler, Rory Grant, Finlay Jones, Ollie Jones, Ali Khan, Olly Pillinger, Ethan Ramsay, Theo Robinson, Manu Saraswat, Shreyas Tekale, Shlok Thaker, Jake Woodhouse

Zimbabwe: Simbarashe Mudzengerere (c), Kian Blignaut, Michael Blignaut, Leeroy Chiwaula, Tatenda Chimugoro, Brendon Senzere, Nathaniel Hlabangana, Takudzwa Makoni, Panashe Mazai, Webster Madhidhi, Shelton Mazvitorera, Kupakwashe Muradzi, Brandon Ndiweni, Dhruv Patel, Benny Zuze

Group D

South Africa - Muhammad Bulbulia (c), JJ Basson, Daniel Bosman, Corne Botha, Paul James, Enathi Khitshini Tembalethu, Michael Kruiskamp, Adnaan Lagadien, Bayanda Majola, Armaan Manack, Bandile Mbatha, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka, Jason Rowles, Ntandoyenkosi Soni, Jorich van Schalkwyk

West Indies - Joshua Dorne (c), Jewel Andrew, Shamar Apple, Shaquan Belle, Zachary Carter, Tanez Francis, R’jai Gittens, Vitel Lawes, Micah McKenzie, Matthew Miller, Isra-el Morton, Jakeem Pollard, Aadian Racha, Kunal Tilokani, Jonathan Van Lange. Reserves: Brendan Boodoo, Tyriek Bryan, Earsinho Fontaine, Deshawn James

Afghanistan - Yet to be announced

Tanzania - Yet to be announced

Published At:
