IND Squad For U-19 WC Announced; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Named Skipper For Preceding South Africa Tour

The upcoming edition of the U19 World Cup will be held in Zimbabwe and Namibia from January 15 to February 6, 2026. It will feature 16 teams divided into four groups, followed by the Super Six stage, semi-finals, and the final in Harare. Five-time champions India (2000, 2008, 2012, 2018 and 2022) have been placed in Group B alongside New Zealand, USA and Bangladesh.