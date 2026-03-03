India's Jersey Mess: AIFF Blunder Leaves Team Fuming Ahead Of Historic AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Campaign

Summary of this article
Team India players receive ill-sized kits from AIFF for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026
Blue Tigresses to wear local jerseys with no official sponsor
India play their tournament opener on March 4 against Vietnam
Just days before India’s opening match at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026, the squad discovered a significant logistical oversight as the official jerseys provided by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) were loose fitted and ill-sized. This kit blunder has surfaced at a critical moment as the players finalize their tournament preparations.
The Blue Tigresses are slated to face teams like Vietnam, Japan and Chinese Taipei across three matchdays in the Group stages of the Women's Asian Cup.
But imagine having to buy kits/jerseys from local markets for a tournament this big, in order to cover up for the carelessness shown by the apex governing body. That's what exactly happened with the Women's team in Australia.
According to multiple reports, the national threads received by the players from the AIFF that were either a size short or not wearable at all.
It is being reported that the players were absolutely furious with the ill sized and loose fitted shirts for the continental event that holds a lot of significance for the country.
But even before the Indian players received their kits, the drama had been building up in the background as the consignment that arrived from New Delhi was delayed due to permissions.
This prompted the organizers to delay team India's official photoshoot and equipment checks. And once the consignment arrived, the players found out that the kits were actually for lower age-group teams as 80% of the 26-member squad could not get a proper fit.
As a result, senior players like Sweety Devi, Manisha Kalyan, Grace Dangmei, Sangita Basfore, Pathoi Chanu, Sanju, Pyari Xaxa and Shreya Hooda wrote a joint letter to the AIFF, asking the apex board to resolve the issue immediately.
"Over the past days, players and staff have already faced challenges due to the lack of appropriate clothing during preparation. The arrival of incorrect match kits at this crucial stage has further affected morale and disrupted our focus in the final days leading up to the match. Representing India on the international stage requires professional standards, including properly fitted and appropriate match and training apparel." - the letter read.
In order to make up for their mistake, the AIFF has reportedly partnered with an Italian company to locally source 55 jerseys of two different sets in light blue and red for Indian team.
Meaning, the national team are going to play without a kit sponsor. An AIFF official also confirmed that the players will receive their jerseys with proper names and numbers, a day before their Asian Cup opener.
"We were told there is a problem with the jerseys since they were not fitting properly and we addressed the issue. The kit will be available a day before the game. We have made immediate provision of correct-size match and training kits for all players and coaching staff." - a senior AIFF official told Times of India.
Reminder, this is India's first appearance at the AFC Women's Asian Cup since 2003 and if they survive till the quarter-finals, then the Blue Tigresses will earn direct qualification to the 2027 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.
India will play their Asian Cup opener against Vietnam on Thursday, March 4 at the HBF Park in Perth.
AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Meet India's Squad
Under the guidance of new head coach Amelia Valverde, the Indian team will face an uphill battle in Group C, where they enter as the lowest-ranked side against heavyweights Japan, Vietnam, and Chinese Taipei.
As far as Valverde’s 26-member squad is concerned, the roster has balance between fresh talents and seasoned leaders.
The squad features 6 uncapped players, who are set for their senior debuts. This energy is anchored by a veteran core, including 3 players with over 50 international caps and an additional three who have surpassed the 35-cap milestone.
Goalkeepers: Panthoi Chanu Elangbam, Shreya Hooda and Sowmiya Narayanasamy.
Defenders: Astam Oraon, Juli Kishan, Martina Thokchom, Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, Sanju Yadav, Sarita Yumnam, Shilky Devi Hemam, Sushmita Lepcha and Sweety Devi Ngangbam.
Midfielders: Anju Tamang, Aveka Singh, Babina Devi Lisham, Jasoda Munda, Sanfida Nongrum and Sangita Basfore.
Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Kaviya Pakkirisamy, Lynda Kom Serto, Malavika P, Manisha Kalyan, Pyari Xaxa, Rimpa Haldar and Soumya Guguloth.
Head coach: Amelia Valverde
Assistant coach: Crispin Chettri
Assistant coach: Priya PV
Goalkeeping coach: Eli Avila
Goalkeeping coach: Mario Aguiar
Strength and conditioning coach: Jose Sanchez