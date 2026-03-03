US-Israel-Iran War Fallout: ICC T20 World Cup Teams Stranded Amid International Travel Restrictions

Both West Indies and Zimbabwe are out of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup which will enter its knockout stage from March 4

India Vs West Indies T20 World Cup
West Indies crashed out of the World Cup after losing to India in a virtual quarter-final on March 1, 2026 | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
Summary

Summary of this article

  • West Indies were knocked out of the tournament after losing to India in a do-or-die match

  • Zimbabwe also lost to India in their second Super Eights match to crash out of the World Cup

  • Their return to respective countries is delayed due to airspace restrictions in Gulf countries after US-Israel bombed Iran

The West Indies cricket team are stranded in India post their World Cup exit due to the international airspace restrictions caused by the US and Israel attacks on Iran.

The entire conflict has suspended the flight operations in the Gulf region, and damage also reported at the Dubai International Airport, which is among the busiest airports in the world. However, Cricket West Indies has said that they are in tandem with the ICC and relevant government authorities to ensure the safe travel of the people.

Apart from the West Indies, Zimbabwe are also stuck in India due to the similar issue and their board is also trying to work out arrangement to get their team back home.

"The squad was scheduled to return home via Dubai, but travel plans have been affected by the evolving situation in the Middle East, which has disrupted key transit routes," Zimbabwe cricket said in a statement on 'X'.

The ICC has activated contingency measures and is working with international carriers to secure alternative travel arrangements.

"ZC remains in constant communication with the ICC and team management on the ground to ensure the squad's safe and timely return." Zimbabwe lost by five wickets to South Africa in their final Super Eights match here on Sunday.

Why are West Indies and Zimbabwe stranded in India?

West Indies and Zimbabwe are stranded in India due to airspace restrictions in the Gulf amid US-Israel-Iran conflict.

What are the arrangement made by the ICC and their boards to send these teams back home?

The ICC and their respective boards have activated alternate travelling plans and are working towards securing alternative travel arrangements for these teams.

Where in India are these teams staying currently?

While Zimbabwe's current confirmed location is Delhi, West Indies will most probably be in Kolkata as their last match was held there only.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

  7. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  8. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List