US-Israel-Iran War Fallout: ICC T20 World Cup Teams Stranded Amid International Travel Restrictions

The West Indies cricket team are stranded in India post their World Cup exit due to the international airspace restrictions caused by the US and Israel attacks on Iran.
The entire conflict has suspended the flight operations in the Gulf region, and damage also reported at the Dubai International Airport, which is among the busiest airports in the world. However, Cricket West Indies has said that they are in tandem with the ICC and relevant government authorities to ensure the safe travel of the people.
Apart from the West Indies, Zimbabwe are also stuck in India due to the similar issue and their board is also trying to work out arrangement to get their team back home.
"The squad was scheduled to return home via Dubai, but travel plans have been affected by the evolving situation in the Middle East, which has disrupted key transit routes," Zimbabwe cricket said in a statement on 'X'.
The ICC has activated contingency measures and is working with international carriers to secure alternative travel arrangements.
"ZC remains in constant communication with the ICC and team management on the ground to ensure the squad's safe and timely return." Zimbabwe lost by five wickets to South Africa in their final Super Eights match here on Sunday.
