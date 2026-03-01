When Is India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal? Date and Opponent Details

India qualify for the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals after defeating West Indies. Check semifinal date, opponent, match timing and full schedule details for India’s next clash

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
When Is India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal? Date and Opponent Details
India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, celebrates with captain Suryakumar Yadav the wicket of West Indies' Roston Chase during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India qualified for the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals after beating West Indies

  • India will face England in the semifinal clash

  • The semifinal is scheduled to be played on March 5, 2026

India booked their place in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals after a commanding victory over West Indies in a high-pressure Super 8 encounter at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Entering the match as a virtual knockout, India delivered a composed all-round performance to seal qualification and continue their strong run in the tournament.

West Indies posted a competitive 195/6 in 20 overs, powered by a strong middle-order effort after a steady opening stand. India’s bowlers pulled things back during the middle overs, but late hitting pushed the target close to 200.

In response, India chased confidently, led by Sanju Samson’s match-winning 97 off 50 balls, guiding the hosts to victory and confirming their semifinal berth with authority. The win also marked India’s revenge for their famous 2016 semifinal defeat to the Caribbean side.

India’s chase revolved entirely around Samson’s control under pressure. The wicketkeeper-batter paced the innings perfectly, shifting gears after stabilising the middle overs and finishing the game with authority. His unbeaten 97 ensured India crossed the target with four balls to spare, maintaining momentum heading into the knockout stage and reinforcing India’s batting depth at a decisive point in the World Cup campaign.

Related Content
Related Content

When Is India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal and Against Whom?

India will now face Group 2 table toppers England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026. The high-voltage clash will take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5. The semifinal will determine India’s place in the final scheduled for March 8, with both teams entering the contest in strong form.

The winner of the India vs England 2nd semi-final will be facing either South Africa or New Zealand in the final. Most of the fans will be eying for a India vs South Africa final once again after their 2024 T20 World Cup final showdown where the Men in Blue clinched a thrilling victory and lifted the title twice.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Samson Credits Learning From ‘Greats’ Kohli And Rohit After Match-Winning Knock

  2. IND Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Hails Sanju Samson’s Match-Winning Knock – ‘Good Things Happen To Good People’

  3. India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup: Sanju Samson Shuts Up Critics With Sublime Knock, Takes Men In Blue To Semi-Finals

  4. Sanju Samson Plays Innings Of His Life To Power India Into T20 World Cup Semi-Finals

  5. Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Ryan Rickelton Falls For 31 After Ryan Burl’s Stunning Catch - Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  3. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  4. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  5. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 27, 2026

  2. Phoolan Devi: Caste, Violence and the Burden of a Manufactured Legend

  3. Day In Pics: February 28, 2026

  4. Omar Abdullah Appeals For Calm In J&K After Khamenei's Killing Sparks Protests

  5. Congress Criticises Modi's Israel Visit As Shameful Amid West Asia Tensions And Iran Strikes

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran: Iran Launches Fresh Attacks On Israel, Three US Service Members Killed

  2. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  3. View From Türkiye: After US-Israel Strikes On Iran, West Asia Fears No City Is Safe

  4. War Erupts As Trump Threatens Annihilation Of Iran, Tehran Retaliates

  5. West Asia On The Brink As US-Backed Israel And Iran Exchange Blows

Latest Stories

  1. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  2. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis

  3. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  4. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Knocked Out After Super 8 Drama; India Vs West Indies To Decide Last Semi-Final Spot

  5. Burnley 3-4 Brentford, English Premier League 2025-26: Damsgaard Breaks Hosts' Hearts With Stoppage-time Winner

  6. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  7. US-Israel Attacks Iran: Iran Launches Fresh Attacks On Israel, Three US Service Members Killed

  8. Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel For Our Times