'C For Cupcakes': South Africa Coach Takes Sly Dig At T20 World Cup Broadcaster For Controversial Promo

Making a mockery of the "chokers" tag associated to them, South Africa thrashed India in their Super Eights opener and are the team to beat in ICC T20 World Cup 2026

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
C For Cupcakes: South Africa Coach Sly Dig At T20 World Cup Broadcaster For Controversial Promo
South Africa's team huddles together before the start of the T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Zimbabwe in New Delhi. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shukri Conrad indirectly mocked host broadcaster for commercial sired before India vs South Africa match

  • Proteas thrashed India in the Super Eights and are still unbeaten in the T20 World Cup

  • South Africa had finished runners-up to India in 2024 edition

South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad on Sunday took a sly dig at the host broadcaster of the T20 World Cup for airing a commercial connected to the "chokers" tag associated with the Proteas ahead of their game against India.

That commercial did not age well as South Africa thrashed India in their Super Eights opener and are the team to beat in the tournament. South Africa were finally able to shed the longstanding chokers tag by winning the World Test Champions title last year.

Responding to a question regarding pressure ahead of the T20 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, Conrad pointed out to the "cupcakes" besides the usual chokers reference in a tongue-in-cheek remark.

"There's always pressure. I think it's what you do with that pressure and how you shift the pressure. As for the C word, I think there's another one for it, cupcakes. I thought we kind of enjoyed that," said Conrad following the win over Zimbabwe in their final Super Eights game.

Star Sports faces severe social media criticism for controversial Super 8 promo of the IND vs SA Super 8 clash on Sunday, February 22, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
Star Sports Creates Social Media Furore With Controversial India Vs South Africa Super 8 Promo

BY Vikas Patwal

"But no, there's always pressure, and it's really about embracing that pressure. And we don't do things any differently. We're going to prepare exactly the same way for New Zealand." South Africa are a strong contender for the title after finishing runners-up to India in the previous edition.

Related Content
Related Content

"Whether we start as favourites, probably because we're the only unbeaten side in the competition. But I don't know if that adds to the pressure. I think the semi-final is pressure enough.

"Playing a top side New Zealand is pressure enough. So there's no added pressure and I'm glad that we're favourites because I always felt that as a South African team, you want to be able to play as a favourite because it's easy being an underdog."

He added: "The expectation isn't great or that much. And now we've assumed the tag which we don't really talk much about. But if we can continue doing what we're doing, then yeah, you need a little bit of luck along the way as well.

"And yeah, hopefully that will give us the result on Wednesday and then on to our home ground in Ahmedabad (for the final)," said Conrad in another witty reference to Ahmedabad where they have played majority of the games thus far.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Sanju Samson Stars, Rinku Inspires As India Confirm Semi-Final Spot After 5-Wicket Win Over WI

  2. IND Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Samson Credits Learning From ‘Greats’ Kohli And Rohit After Match-Winning Knock

  3. IND Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Hails Sanju Samson’s Match-Winning Knock – ‘Good Things Happen To Good People’

  4. India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup: Sanju Samson Shuts Up Critics With Sublime Knock, Takes Men In Blue To Semi-Finals

  5. Sanju Samson Plays Innings Of His Life To Power India Into T20 World Cup Semi-Finals

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  3. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  4. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  5. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 27, 2026

  2. Omar Abdullah Appeals For Calm In J&K After Khamenei's Killing Sparks Protests

  3. Phoolan Devi: Caste, Violence and the Burden of a Manufactured Legend

  4. Day In Pics: February 28, 2026

  5. New Delhi Anxious As War Engulfs West Asia: Why Regional Stability Is Crucial For India

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran: Iran Launches Fresh Attacks On Israel, Three US Service Members Killed

  2. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  3. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: The Man Who Defined Iran’s Defiance

  4. New Delhi Anxious As War Engulfs West Asia: Why Regional Stability Is Crucial For India

  5. View From Türkiye: After US-Israel Strikes On Iran, West Asia Fears No City Is Safe

Latest Stories

  1. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  2. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis

  3. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  4. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Knocked Out After Super 8 Drama; India Vs West Indies To Decide Last Semi-Final Spot

  5. Burnley 3-4 Brentford, English Premier League 2025-26: Damsgaard Breaks Hosts' Hearts With Stoppage-time Winner

  6. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  7. US-Israel Attacks Iran: Iran Launches Fresh Attacks On Israel, Three US Service Members Killed

  8. Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel For Our Times