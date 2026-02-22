India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: See Best Photos From Narendra Modi Stadium

India face South Africa in a crucial Super 8 clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, 22 February 2026, with the Proteas winning the toss and opting to bat first. Aiden Markram announced four changes in the playing XI from their previous game, as they include their key players who were rested in the last game. On the other hand, India captain Suryakumar Yadav comes with the same playing XI as in the last game, with no Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI.

Updated on:
ICC Men's T20 WC 2026: IND vs SA
South Africa's captain Aiden Markram, left, shakes hands with India's captain Suryakumar Yadav after the coin toss of the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
1/9
Google CEO Sundar Pichai
Google CEO Sundar Pichai uses his mobile phone as he is shown around the playing field before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
2/9
ICC T20 WC 2026: South Africa vs India
Former India international Sunil Gavaskar, center right, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai carry the tournament trophy jointly before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
3/9
ICC T20 WC 2026: SA vs IND Quinton de Kock
South Africa's Quinton de Kock plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
4/9
ICC T20 WC 2026: India vs South Africa Quinton de Kock
South Africa's Quinton de Kock is bowled out by India's Jasprit Bumrah during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
5/9
ICC T20 WC 2026: SA vs IND Arshdeep Singh
India's Arshdeep Singh celebrates the wicket of South Africa's captain Aiden Markram, right, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
6/9
ICC T20 WC 2026: India vs South Africa Jasprit Bumrah
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Ryan Rickelton during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
7/9
ICC T20 WC 2026: India vs South Africa David Miller
South Africa's David Miller plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
8/9
ICC T20 WC 2026: South Africa vs India
South Africa's Dewald Brevis, left, and batting partner David Miller touch gloves during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
9/9
ICC T20 WC 2026: India vs South Africa Dewald Brevis
South Africa's Dewald Brevis plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad, India. Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Tags

