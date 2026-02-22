India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: See Best Photos From Narendra Modi Stadium
India face South Africa in a crucial Super 8 clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, 22 February 2026, with the Proteas winning the toss and opting to bat first. Aiden Markram announced four changes in the playing XI from their previous game, as they include their key players who were rested in the last game. On the other hand, India captain Suryakumar Yadav comes with the same playing XI as in the last game, with no Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI.
