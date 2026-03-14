Govt Revokes Sonam Wangchuk’s Detention As Protests Over Sixth Schedule Statehood To Continue In Ladakh

Laddakhi activist Sonam Wangchuk interacting with representatives of Farmers Unions and Students on the 11th day of his fast at Laddakh Bhawan in Delhi Photo: Vikram Sharma

Laddakhi activist Sonam Wangchuk interacting with representatives of Farmers Unions and Students on the 11th day of his fast at Laddakh Bhawan in Delhi Photo: Vikram Sharma