Govt Revokes Sonam Wangchuk’s Detention As Protests Over Sixth Schedule Statehood To Continue In Ladakh

Summary of this article
The Union Government has revoked the detention of activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act over five months after he was imprisoned and lodged at a jail in Rajasthan
Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to revoke the detention of Wangchuk with immediate effect.
A protest rally is scheduled in Leh, while Kargil leaders have called for a shutdown over the government’s failure to address their demands
The Central government has revoked the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was lodged at a jail in Rajasthan, after the protests over statehood and Sixth Schedule safeguards for the Ladakh region turned deadly last year, resulting in the death of four people and injuries to several others.
Political leaders of Ladakh, however, said that the agitation over statehood will continue, with a protest rally planned in Leh on March 16. Organisations in Kargil have also called for a shutdown on that day.
According to a statement issued by the Central government, the Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to revoke the detention of Wangchuk with immediate effect. He was earlier arrested on September 26 under the National Security Act following violence in Leh. The statement read that the detention order was issued by the District Magistrate of Leh to maintain public order.
It noted that Wangchuk had already completed nearly half of the detention period permitted under the Act. “The government remains committed to fostering an environment of peace, stability, and mutual trust in Ladakh so as to facilitate constructive and meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders. In furtherance of this objective, and after due consideration, the government has decided to revoke the detention of Sonam Wangchuk with immediate effect by exercising the powers available under the National Security Act,” the statement said.
Ladakh’s political leaders, however, said protests over statehood and constitutional safeguards for the region under the Sixth Schedule to protect the jobs and land for local people would continue on March 16.
Leaders of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) have welcomed the decision to revoke the detention order . However, LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjay said they would go ahead with the protest rally as their core demands have not been fulfilled. “The revocation of the NSA against Sonam Wangchuk vindicates our stand that he was falsely implicated. However, our peaceful protests will continue until our demands are fulfilled,” he said.
In Kargil, the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) announced a shutdown for Monday. KDA Co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai said the people of Ladakh would continue to raise their voice until the Central government fulfils the promises of statehood and Sixth Schedule protections.
Karbalai also referred to the deaths of four protesters during demonstrations last September, saying their “sacrifices would not go in vain”. “We would continue to raise our voice until our main demands of statehood and the sixth schedule are fulfilled.”
On September 24 last year, at least four people were killed, and around 80 others were injured in clashes between protesters and security forces in Leh. Authorities imposed a curfew across the town and detained more than 48 people in connection with the violence, marking the deadliest unrest in Ladakh since it became a Union Territory in 2019. Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike since September 10 to support the statehood agitation, was arrested two days later and booked under the NSA for allegedly inciting the protests through provocative speeches.
While the KDA and LAB have said their protests would continue, the statement of the Central government over the release of Wangchuk noted that the prevailing atmosphere of protests has been detrimental to the Ladakh region. “The government has been actively engaging with various stakeholders and community leaders in Ladakh with a view to addressing the aspirations and concerns of the people of the region. However, the prevailing atmosphere of bandhs and protests has been detrimental to the peace-loving character of the society and has adversely affected various sections of the community, including students, job aspirants, businesses, tour operators, and tourists, and overall economy,” the statement said.
“The government reiterates its commitment to providing all necessary safeguards for Ladakh. It remains hopeful that the issues concerning the region will be resolved through constructive engagement and dialogue, including through the mechanism of the High-Powered Committee as well as other appropriate platforms,” it added.