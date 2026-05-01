Congress Targets Shah Over Ladakh Visit, Flags Silence On Sixth Schedule Demands

Jairam Ramesh invoked Nehru’s 1949 visit and role in returning and circulating Buddha relics, suggesting historical precedent.

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A massive protest over the statehood demand and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule, in Leh Leh, Sep 24. Photo: IMAGO / ANI News
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  • Congress said Amit Shah is “basking in the glory of the Piprahwa relics” while ignoring key demands of Ladakh residents.

  • Party pressed Centre to clarify its position on statehood, Sixth Schedule status, and safeguards for land and jobs.

The Congress on Friday took a swipe at Home Minister Amit Shah over his Ladakh visit, saying he is basking in the glory of the Piprahwa relics, while remaining silent on the demands of the people there for statehood, Sixth Schedule status, and protection of land and employment.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh recalled India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s July 1949 visit to Ladakh.

"The HM is in Ladakh today basking in the glory of the Piprahwa relics, while remaining silent on the demands of the people there for statehood, Sixth Schedule status, and protection of land and employment," Ramesh said on X.

Ramesh said Shah may be unaware of earlier such displays in Ladakh. On January 14, 1949, the sacred relics of the Buddha’s two chief disciples — Sariputta and Maha Moggallana Arahants — taken by the British from the Sanchi Stupa in 1851 and kept in the Victoria and Albert Museum, London, were received back by Nehru and handed over to the Mahabodhi Society of India in Kolkata, he recalled.

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BY Outlook News Desk

"A few months later in early July 1949 - just after the passage of the Bodh Gaya Temple Act, 1949 by the Bihar Govt - Nehru visited Ladakh for four days. During this visit, the venerable Kushok Bakula Rinpoche requested Nehru that these relics should be sent to Ladakh as well," Ramesh said.

He added that a year later, in May 1950, this materialised and the relics were taken across Ladakh for 79 days.

Thereafter, they were to be enshrined in three different places — Yangon, Colombo, and Sanchi itself, Ramesh said.

The Congress on Thursday had questioned the government’s silence on critical demands of Ladakhis and asked the Centre to clarify its stance on providing statehood as well as protection under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Shah arrived in Ladakh on Thursday to attend the first-ever international exposition of holy relics of Lord Buddha in India.

(with PTI inputs)

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