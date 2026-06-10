BJP Launches Nationwide Outreach Campaign As Modi Government Completes 12 Years in Power

NDA leaders will gather at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi to celebrate 12 years of BJP-led governance and Modi’s record tenure.
BJP president Nitin Nabi said the government’s journey has been driven by trust, development, and public welfare, fostering a stronger national identity and confidence.
The outreach campaign will spotlight initiatives such as Jan Dhan, Ayushman Bharat, Startup India, Khelo India, Ujjwala Yojana, and women’s empowerment programmes.
As the Narendra Modi-led government marks 12 years in office, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing to launch a nationwide outreach campaign showcasing the government's major achievements and initiatives over the past decade.
To commemorate the milestone, leaders of all National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners will gather at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Wednesday. The event will celebrate 12 years of BJP-led governance and Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming India's longest-serving continuously elected Prime Minister, surpassing the record previously held by Jawaharlal Nehru.
Nehru was first elected to the post in 1952; his previous term as Prime Minister was as part of an interim government from 1947 to 1952 as elections were yet to be held after gaining independence.
Speaking to reporters on the eve of June 10, BJP president Nitin Nabi, the last 12 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been defined by the pillars of vishwas (trust), vikas (development) and jan kalyan (public welfare). He argued that this period has built significant goodwill among citizens and fostered a new national mindset, one rooted in collective strength and shared aspiration.
Drawing comparisons with major economic powers such as China and the United States, Nabi said that every successful nation advances on the basis of a collective dream. In his view, Prime Minister Modi has articulated and advanced such a vision for India through the philosophy of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas”.
Nabi highlighted what he described as a broader process of decolonisation over the past decade. Symbolic changes, including the renaming of institutions and public spaces, have reflected a shift away from colonial-era identities.
Initiatives such as “Vocal for Local” and an emphasis on cultural nationalism, he said, have encouraged Indians to take greater pride in their heritage, capabilities and indigenous industries. He stressed that India’s demographic profile remains one of its greatest strengths and pointed to national icons such as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as symbols of unity and nation-building.
Reflecting on key achievements, Nabi cited India’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly its vaccine development and distribution efforts, as evidence of a transformed national confidence. He argued that the government has fundamentally changed the way Indians think about their own capabilities and global standing. Alongside this, he underscored the importance of securing the country’s borders and strengthening infrastructure in frontier regions.
Referring specifically to border areas such as Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh and villages located along India’s frontiers, Nabi said that development and connectivity have brought renewed confidence to communities living in these strategically important regions. He also noted that many young people previously lacked a clear sense of direction, but government initiatives have created new opportunities and aspirations.
Programmes such as Khelo India and Startup India, he said, have provided platforms for youth to pursue their ambitions in sports, entrepreneurship and innovation. Welfare schemes including Ujjwala Yojana have improved the quality of life for millions of households, while efforts focused on women’s security and women-led development have expanded opportunities for female participation in the economy. Nabi pointed to initiatives such as the Lakhpati Didi programme as examples of efforts to enhance financial empowerment among women.
On financial inclusion, he highlighted the opening of millions of bank accounts under the Jan Dhan initiative and the expansion of direct benefit transfers, arguing that technology has ensured that welfare benefits reach intended beneficiaries without leakage. Schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, he said, have strengthened access to healthcare, while India’s digital transformation has created unprecedented transparency and efficiency in governance.
Looking ahead, Nabi emphasised the importance of balancing economic growth with environmental responsibility. He spoke of the need for a clean and green future while also ensuring access to conventional sources of energy, arguing that sustainable development must remain central to India’s long-term growth story.
The nationwide campaign forms part of the BJP’s efforts to commemorate 12 years of the Modi government while taking its message of development, governance and public welfare directly to the grassroots.