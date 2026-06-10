BJP Launches Nationwide Outreach Campaign As Modi Government Completes 12 Years in Power

Programmes such as Khelo India and Startup India, he said, have provided platforms for youth to pursue their ambitions in sports, entrepreneurship and innovation. Welfare schemes including Ujjwala Yojana have improved the quality of life for millions of households, while efforts focused on women’s security and women-led development have expanded opportunities for female participation in the economy. Nabi pointed to initiatives such as the Lakhpati Didi programme as examples of efforts to enhance financial empowerment among women.