‘Hiding Behind the Military’: On World Environment Day Rahul Gandhi Attacks Modi Govt. Over Great Nicobar Project

Rahul Gandhi says he had interacted with local communities and former soldiers settled in the islands, alleging that tribal rights were being violated and residents were not receiving fair compensation.
In the video titled ‘This is What Modi Doesn't Want You to See’, Gandhi further accused the government of concealing commercial motives behind the project.
He also questioned the government over the inclusion of hospitality and tourism infrastructure in the project.
On the World Environment Day, June 5, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sharpened his attack on the Great Nicobar Island Project, calling the Narendra Modi government’s defence justification for the initiative a “lie” and accusing it of using the military as a cover to benefit industrialist Gautam Adani.
The Leader of Opposition posted a 16-minute video statement on X along with a lengthy social media post, alleging that the project would devastate one of India’s most ecologically sensitive regions for commercial interests. The Congress has repeatedly questioned the strategic rationale behind the project and raised concerns over its environmental impact.
“The Modi government is destroying Great Nicobar Island. More than 1.5 crore trees, ancient coral reefs, irreplaceable rainforests are being destroyed to profit one businessman. This is your inheritance (which) they are bulldozing. And only you can stop this. Sign the petition.”
“I visited the southernmost tip of India. I stood at Indira Point. I walked under trees that have stood for centuries. I dove into coral reefs among the most vibrant on earth. And I sat with the people who live there,” Gandhi wrote in his post.
Hiding Behind the Navy
In the video titled ‘This is What Modi Doesn't Want You to See’, Gandhi further accused the government of concealing commercial motives behind the project.
“What is the plan? The plan is that you cut these thousands and thousands of trees and you illegally ship them out and you make billions and billions of dollars. And you use that money to build your hotels, your casinos and your real estate. That is what is going on," he said.
"INS Baaz is also on the coast. The point is that they want to help Mr Adani and these criminals are hiding behind the Navy, behind the forces, to steal Indian land. They are saying they want to build a transshipment port but it is a non-starter as they are already building a port in Kerala, which is on the mainland so that is the first lie," Gandhi said.
The Raebareli MP said he had interacted with local communities and former soldiers settled in the islands, alleging that tribal rights were being violated and residents were not receiving fair compensation.
“Tribal communities, whose land is being taken away by violating the Forest Rights Act. Settlers, many of them former soldiers, placed on these islands by the Indian government, who aren’t getting fair compensation,” he alleged.
“The Modi government and BJP tell you Great Nicobar Project is about defence. It is not. Expand INS Baaz. We will back the government fully. The Navy has been asking for expansion for five years but it has been ignored. They tell you it is about a transhipment port. It is not. India is already building one in Kerala, which is on the mainland,” Gandhi countered.
Ecological Concerns
He claimed that the scale of the proposed project would result in large-scale ecological destruction, including the felling of 1.5 crore trees and damage to coral reefs.
“To put it in perspective, we started going to the site of the project. Imagine you are driving straight in a car for forty minutes, in the most pristine forest. That is the size of the project that they are building.”
“So one businessman can build hotels and casinos on India’s most irreplaceable ecological land. Every young Indian I have spoken to understands this. You know that no amount of profit is worth destroying what can never be recovered. I stand for ecologically balanced development. These islands can be the most extraordinary sustainable destination the world has ever seen. That is the India worth fighting for,” he alleged.
Attack on Commercial Plans
He also questioned the government over the inclusion of hospitality and tourism infrastructure in the project.
“The other lie that they are telling is that this forest is 145 trees per hectare and this forest has 145 trees in a few metres. The problem is you want to steal 1.5 crore trees each of which costs 3 lakh rupees and fund your little real estate," he said.
"So don't give me this nonsense about the defence of India. Every single BJP person who is spreading this is trying to protect Adani, his interests and his link with the PM (Narendra Modi)," he added.