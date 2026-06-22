Jairam Ramesh Writes to Sonowal, Seeks Clarifications on Great Nicobar Project's Transhipment Port

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who has been raising concerns over the Great Nicobar Island (GNI) project, has written a letter to Union minister Sarbanand Sonowal, seeking clarifications on the development of a transhipment port under the project.
In his letter to the ports, shipping and waterways minister, Ramesh urged him to share the details of the timeline for the floating of tenders to invite private participation for the development of the International Container Transhipment Port (ICTP) at Galathea Bay, Great Nicobar Island, and the final selection of the private co-owner and operator for the venture.
Ramesh also asked whether 100 per cent private shareholding will be allowed since the minimum private shareholding is set at 55 per cent. Or is there a minimum shareholding by public entities as well, he questioned further.
"I am writing to you as one among the very large number of people concerned with the ecological devastation that will be caused by the Great Nicobar Island Project," the former environment minister said.
"You are aware that the PPPAC (Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee) of the Ministry of Finance had met on March 17, 2026 and March 19, 2026 to consider the proposal of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways for the development of an international container transshipment port at Galathea Bay, Great Nicobar Island.
"Para 15 vii of the record of discussions of this meeting issued on April 2, 2026 states that the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways itself had identified two major project-related risks that are: the development of a large-scale greenfield port project; and the challenge of diverting and establishing transshipment traffic from existing well-established ports," Ramesh said in his letter.
"I take it that these competing well-established ports are Colombo, Singapore and Port Klang ' It is extraordinary that even while recognizing these huge risks ' quite apart from the certainty of ecological devastation that will be caused by its construction-the transshipment port is being pushed through," the Congress general in-charge communications said.
Ramesh pointed out that paragraph 16 iii of the record of discussions states that "a minimum of 55% shareholding in the project's special purpose vehicle is to be held by an Indian-owned and Controlled entity" while Para 16 vii states that "adequate competition may be ensured while setting eligibility criteria for the prospective bidders".
"Undoubtedly, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways will be guided by these recommendations. I seek clarity on three specific points. Since the minimum private shareholding is to be 55%, does it mean that 100% private shareholding will be allowed, or is there a minimum shareholding by public entities as well?" he said.
Is private ownership of ports to be diversified, or will the airports-like situation be permitted, where only one private company has acquired the six airports sold off so far, Ramesh asked.
Since the PPPAC has turned down the Ministry's request for a Viability Gap Funding (VGF) grant, will the Ministry provide VGF/capital grant support from its own allocated budget, he further asked.
"Finally, I hope you will be in a position to share with me the details of the timeline for (i) the floating of tenders to invite private participation; and (i) the final selection of the private co-owner and operator," Ramesh said in his letter to Sonowal dated June 21.
Ramesh has written multiple letters to Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, raising questions over the project and highlighting the "ecological havoc" it would result in.
On Friday, Ramesh wrote to Environment Minister Yadav over the Great Nicobar Island project, flagging the issue of non-transparency and asserting that the environmental impact assessments of different aspects of the venture are "demonstrably inadequate". Ramesh and Yadav have exchanged multiple letters over the last couple of years.
The Congress leader, in his letters to Yadav, has highlighted the demonstrably "dubious nature" of the environmental impact assessment of the project in its totality.
The Congress has attacked the government over the project, saying the transhipment port on Galathea Bay is a recipe for ecological havoc and would lead to large-scale destruction of coral colonies.
Ramesh has also written two letters to Defence Minister Singh over the project and urged him to reconsider the rejection of the full expansion of the INS Baaz runway.
The Congress leader has also written two letters to Tribal Affairs Minister Oram, urging him to ensure that the provisions of the Forest Rights Act, 2006, are both seen to be implemented and are actually implemented in letter and spirit.
The ICTP, which the government is planning to build, will have a civilian-cum-naval airport, a township and a power plant under the GNI project.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said the government's argument that the project is about defence and a transhipment port is a "lie", and alleged that it is actually about benefiting one businessman so that he can build hotels and casinos on India's most irreplaceable ecological land.
Gandhi had also released an over 16-minute video earlier this month based on his visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in late April and urged people to sign a petition to tell the government "we choose green over greed".