The Great Nicobar Deception: Munish Tamang

I visited Andaman and Nicobar Islands twice over the past few months. The first, as part of a two-member team, along with Adivasi Congress chairman Vikrant Bhuria, to study the proposed Great Nicobar Project. The second was as part of an advance team preparing for the visit of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to the islands. A helicopter from Port Blair took us to the island in three hours with a refuelling stop at Car Nicobar before landing at the Indian Naval Air Station INS Baaz, the southernmost airport of India located in the Campbell Bay area of Great Nicobar. The purpose of our visit was to gain first-hand knowledge about the proposed Rs. 72,000 crore Great Nicobar Project and its impact on environment, ecology and humans. We met members of the Nicobarese community and their leaders, settlers who had been brought to the island beginning in 1969, social workers, activists and officials. We also travelled to Galathea Bay, the proposed site for the transhipment port that forms the project’s centrepiece.